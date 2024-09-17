Charlie Puth And Brooke Sansone Tie The Knot : Celebrate Long-Awaited Wedding In Montecito

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone's romance has roots deep in their shared history. “Our fathers attended elementary school together, and we both grew up in New Jersey,” Brooke reflects.

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone’s romance has roots deep in their shared history. “Our fathers attended elementary school together, and we both grew up in New Jersey,” Brooke reflects. “There was always a spark and chemistry between us, but the timing never seemed to work out—until it did. It’s like an invisible string was always there, showing us that timing is everything.”

The couple began dating in June 2022, and after a little over a year, Charlie proposed on September 5, 2023. In a memorable gesture, he flew from Los Angeles to New York City and proposed at 11:11 p.m.—a time they both cherish. Brooke recalls the intimate moment: “It was just the two of us, sharing Chinese food on the couch in a beautifully intimate moment.” They celebrated their engagement by FaceTiming their families and enjoyed several days of celebration in New York City.

Dream Wedding at Montecito

The couple’s wedding took place on September 7, 2024, at the Puth family residence in Montecito, California. Brooke describes the planning process: “Ever since I was a little girl, I had a clear vision of how the day would unfold, making the process so much fun.” She credits Tory and Lauren of Smith + James Events for bringing her vision to life, blending traditional elements with modern touches.

READ MORE: IIFA 2024: Nandamuri Balakrishna Celebrates 50 Years Of Telugu Cinema

Brooke explains their choice of venue: “We chose the Puth family residence because we just knew Montecito would offer the perfect backdrop. I wanted our wedding to marry tradition with modern unconventionality.” The details, like serving mini hotdogs on silver platters, were a nod to her love for blending refined and playful styles.

A Fashion-Forward Bride

Fashion played a crucial role in Brooke’s wedding preparations. “Creating the perfect wardrobe that showcased my personal style was my greatest styling challenge yet,” she says. Brooke chose designer Danielle Frankel for her custom wedding dress, seeking a blend of classic elegance and modern edge. After trying on 30 dresses, she selected a custom creation that reflected her vision of a dress that was both classic and unique.

Festivities and Celebrations

The wedding weekend began with a rehearsal dinner at the San Ysidro Ranch, a historic location known for its association with President John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy. The setting featured paper lanterns and wildflowers, echoing the romantic and elegant ambiance Brooke desired.

Following the rehearsal, guests enjoyed welcome drinks on the tennis court at Brooke and Charlie’s home. The event featured string lights, paper lanterns, and live embroidery of trucker hats, setting a festive tone for the celebrations.

A Memorable Ceremony

On the wedding day, Brooke prepared with her mother, whom she credits as her fashion inspiration. The ceremony took place in Charlie’s parents’ driveway, under a cherished olive tree. “We wanted the ceremony to be super simple, but memorable,” Brooke explains. The service was officiated by a close friend, and the couple exchanged vows in front of their loved ones.

Charlie surprised guests with a performance by the Sunday Service Choir, who sang “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” as Brooke walked down the aisle. The couple’s wedding bands were custom-designed matching chunky gold cigar bands with inset diamonds, crafted by his family’s jeweler.

Reception and Dancing

The reception, held in a tent, featured a bold blue carpet and chrome table lamps, creating a stylish and cozy atmosphere. Brooke changed into a Jil Sander dress for the reception, a piece she sourced with help from Charlie’s stylist. The evening included a family-style pasta dish and a dance floor filled with energetic music.

For the after-party, Brooke donned an off-white Prada slip dress, reflecting a simple yet elegant style. The night concluded with classic late-night snacks, including burgers and mini beer mugs, served in custom packaging.

Reflections and Joy

Reflecting on the weekend, Brooke shares, “[Looking back,] the weekend feels like a dream. We can’t believe it’s all over, but we had the best night ever. We were overjoyed having everyone we know and love in one room.” Despite the end of the celebrations, Brooke and Charlie are excited for their future together.

ALSO READ: IIFA Unveils ‘The Club by IIFA’: A Revolutionary App Set to Transform Fan Engagement