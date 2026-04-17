‘Chiyaan 63’: Check Out The Release Date, Runtime And Full Cast Details Of Actor Vikram’s Gritty, Dark And Rustic Action Film Directed By Anand Shankar

‘Chiyaan 63’: Actor Vikram is gearing up for his next project, titled ‘Chiyaan 63’, a film that has already sparked curiosity among fans despite limited official updates. The project marks his 63rd outing as a lead actor and is currently in the early stages of production.

Release Date Of The Film

The release date of Actor Vikram’s film ‘Chiyaan 63’ is 14 May 2026.

‘Chiyaan 63’ Cast And Crew: What We Know So Far

At present, Vikram remains the only officially confirmed name attached to the cast. Actress Riya Shibu rumoured to do a pivotal role. Some industry listings have hinted at possible names like Shruti Haasan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Sathyaraj, but these have not been formally announced by the production team.

The film is backed by producer Arun Viswa under the Shanthi Talkies banner.

Director Confusion And Lack Of Official Details

There has been some confusion around the film’s director. Multiple credible sources indicate that ‘Chiyaan 63’ is helmed by debutant Bodi Rajkumar, not Anand Shankar. As of now, no verified announcement links the project to Anand Shankar, known for films like Iru Mugan.

‘Chiyaan 63’: Runtime And Story Details

The makers have not revealed the film’s runtime, storyline, or technical crew details yet. The team is keeping the narrative tightly under wraps, adding to the intrigue around the project.

A Project Built On Curiosity And Expectations

With Vikram known for choosing intense and performance-driven roles, expectations from ‘Chiyaan 63’ are already high. The collaboration with a new director has further added an element of unpredictability, making it one of the more closely watched upcoming Tamil films.

For now, much about the film remains undisclosed. Fans will have to wait for official announcements to get clarity on the final cast, confirmed release date, and other key details.

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