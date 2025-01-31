Coldplay Outshines Taylor Swift, Breaks Record for Most-Attended Concert Tour in History with 10.3 Million Tickets Sold

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour set new benchmarks in the music industry, but another global act has now taken the lead. Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour has officially become the most-attended concert tour in history, surpassing Swift’s record with over 10.3 million tickets sold—and the tour isn’t over yet.

Music of the Spheres World Tour by Coldplay has officially become the most-attended concert tour in history.

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour made an indelible mark on the music industry, shattering numerous records, boosting the global economy, and generating millions in revenue. Yet, despite its extraordinary success, it was surpassed in the race for the most-attended concert tour by another highly successful music tour—Music of the Spheres World Tour by Coldplay, which is still ongoing.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Coldplay Takes the Crown

On Thursday, the Guinness World Records officially acknowledged that British band Coldplay had surpassed Taylor Swift’s record for the most-attended concert tour. This came after the band’s record-breaking performances in New Zealand, part of their Music of the Spheres tour. With these shows, Coldplay’s total attendance reached 10.3 million, edging past Swift’s Eras Tour, which had a final tally of 10.1 million attendees.

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour, which began in 2022, has already seen 175 performances. The band’s milestone attendance does not include their shows in Abu Dhabi and India, where their 134,000-strong audience in Ahmedabad became the largest stadium concert of the 21st century. With more concerts still to come, Coldplay’s tour is expected to surpass 12 million attendees by the time it concludes in September.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

How Coldplay Managed To Break Taylor Swift’s Record

So how did Coldplay manage to break records set by Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and U2? The band’s strategy involved a combination of playing in larger venues and performing more shows than many of their peers.

Following the example set by rock giants like U2 and Guns N’ Roses, Coldplay chose venues with capacities exceeding 40,000. Their concert in Ahmedabad alone saw 134,000 attendees, contributing significantly to the tour’s record-breaking attendance. The band’s average show attendance stands at over 58,000, a far cry from the averages of other major tours. Ed Sheeran’s ÷ Tour saw an average of 33,000, Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road had 20,000 per show, and Garth Brooks’ World Tour averaged 25,000 attendees.

In addition to larger venues, Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour also included more shows. The tour is expected to have close to 200 concerts by its conclusion. In comparison, Swift’s Eras Tour had 149 performances, U2’s 360° Tour played 110 shows, and Michael Jackson’s Dangerous World Tour had just 69 performances.

A Look at the Concert Tour Landscape

The Music of the Spheres World Tour and Swift’s Eras Tour are now the only two concert tours in history to have sold more than 10 million tickets. Prior to this, the record was held by Ed Sheeran’s ÷ Tour, which sold 8.8 million tickets.

Historically, other high-attendance tours include U2’s 360° Tour with 7.3 million tickets sold, Guns N’ Roses’ Use Your Illusion Tour at 7 million, The Rolling Stones’ Urban Jungle Tour with 6 million, and Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the U.S.A. Tour at 5 million.

With Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour continuing to draw massive crowds, it looks set to remain the most-attended concert tour for the foreseeable future.

Also Read: Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert, Watch