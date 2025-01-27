Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert, Watch

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin celebrated India’s 76th Republic Day with a heartfelt tribute during their concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin celebrated India’s 76th Republic Day with a heartfelt tribute during their concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Martin performed iconic Indian songs, including Vande Mataram and Maa Tujhhe Salaam, captivating the audience with his soulful renditions. “Happy Republic Day, India!” he greeted the crowd, ending the show with a touching salute to Mother India.

Thank you Ahmedabad, thank you India. We’ll never forget these two weeks. Your love and kindness will stay with us forever 🤍 pic.twitter.com/vB4BfsfFKY — Coldplay (@coldplay) January 26, 2025

In a special moment, Martin dedicated a song to Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, calling him “the best bowler in the whole of cricket.” Switching between Hindi and Gujarati, Martin expressed gratitude, saying, “Dhanyawaad pyaare dosto,” and praised the audience for their warmth and enthusiasm.

The Ahmedabad concert concluded Coldplay’s India tour, which included multiple shows in Mumbai and Gujarat. The band shared their gratitude on social media, saying, “Thank you, India. Your love and kindness will stay with us forever.”

Jasprit Bumrah Visits Coldplay Concert In Ahmedabad

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, currently sidelined from cricket due to a back injury, made a special appearance at Coldplay’s second concert in Ahmedabad on January 26. The crowd erupted in cheers when Coldplay’s lead singer, Chris Martin, acknowledged Bumrah’s presence in the audience.

The British band paid tribute to Bumrah with a lighthearted song, humorously referencing his prowess against England. “O Jasprit Bumrah, my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket. We did not enjoy watching you destroy England, wicket after wicket,” Martin sang, delighting the audience.

Adding to the heartfelt gesture, Coldplay displayed Bumrah’s signed Test jersey on stage as a tribute to the cricketer at his home ground. This wasn’t the first time Bumrah received a mention; during their Mumbai concert, the band showcased a video of his dominant performance against England in the 2024 Test series.

Bumrah’s presence and the band’s tribute made the concert even more memorable for fans, blending the worlds of music and cricket seamlessly.

COLDPLAY HONOURING JASPRIT BUMRAH AT THE NARENDRA MODI STADIUM. 🇮🇳 – Bumrah, the GOAT. 🐐pic.twitter.com/H4Oy9rNXal — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 26, 2025

