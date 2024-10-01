Coldplay To Hang Up Boots After 12th Studio Album: We Are Striving To Get Better

The band will continue touring in Australia and New Zealand later this year, with planned performances in Asia and the UK next year. Indian fans are eagerly looking forward to their concerts on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025, with tickets selling out in September 2024.

British pop band Coldplay has recently announced that they will retire from making studio albums after their 12th release. Lead singer Chris Martin shared the news during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, mentioning that the band has decided on a limit of 12 albums, with their 10th set to be released on October 4, 2024.

Martin explained the reasoning behind this decision, saying, “We’re only making 12 proper albums, and that’s definite. Having this limit in place ensures the quality is extremely high right now—it’s almost impossible for a song to make the cut, which is a good thing. Instead of coasting, we’re striving to get better.” He added that the choice was not arbitrary but was influenced by musical legends like The Beatles and Bob Marley, noting, “There are only 12 and a half Beatles albums and a similar number for Bob Marley—all our heroes have similar amounts.”

Martin also shared a personal motivation for the decision, expressing his desire to give his bandmates—Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion—more time for their personal lives. He stated, “Creating a great album as a band takes a lot of effort, and I want to give the others more space for their own lives.”

Coldplay recently wrapped up the European leg of their Music of the Spheres tour, which grossed $1 billion, making it the only rock tour to achieve such a milestone and the second overall.

The band will continue touring in Australia and New Zealand later this year, with planned performances in Asia and the UK next year. Indian fans are eagerly looking forward to their concerts on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025, with tickets selling out in September 2024.

Despite retiring from album-making, Chris Martin hinted that the band members may still collaborate on future musical projects. While this news left many fans with mixed emotions, some questioned the need for such an early announcement of their retirement plans.

