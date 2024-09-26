Home
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Coldplay’s 10-Night Run To Break Taylor Swift’s Wembley Record

In a historic announcement, Coldplay will perform an unprecedented ten nights at London’s Wembley Stadium next summer, surpassing the record previously held by Taylor Swift and Take That.

In a historic announcement, Coldplay will perform an unprecedented ten nights at London’s Wembley Stadium next summer, surpassing the record previously held by Taylor Swift and Take That. Initially scheduled for six shows, the band added four additional performances due to overwhelming demand during a fan-only presale.

Ticket Sales and Pricing Details

The general sale for tickets kicks off at 9 AM on Friday, September 27, with prices starting at £20 (plus fees). Unlike other major acts, Coldplay has opted out of Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model, ensuring that all ticket prices are fixed at the advertised rate.

Upcoming Tour and Album Release

The tour will support the band’s upcoming tenth album, Moon Music, set for release on October 4. In addition to Wembley, Coldplay will play two nights at Hull’s Craven Park Stadium, where 50% of tickets will be allocated to local residents in specific postcodes.

Concert Highlights and Audience Response

Earlier this year, the band captivated audiences at Glastonbury, performing alongside a variety of artists. The event garnered rave reviews, with critics describing it as “the spectacle of a lifetime.” Film star Tom Cruise, who attended, simply called the concert “awesome.”

Future Plans and Album Insights

Frontman Chris Martin has hinted that their upcoming album may mark a turning point for the band. He previously suggested that their “last proper record” would release in 2025, although he later clarified that Coldplay has plans for two more albums. “We’re going to make 12 albums,” he explained. “I love it and it’s amazing, but it’s very intense too.”

Fan Demand and Pre-Sale Success

Pre-sale tickets went live for fans who had pre-ordered Moon Music, and initial dates sold out in about 20 minutes. Recognizing the high demand, Coldplay added four extra dates at Wembley shortly after.

Environmental Initiatives and Affordable Ticketing

The band is also committed to reducing the environmental impact of their tours, reporting a 59% reduction in carbon emissions compared to their previous tour. They are addressing ticket affordability by offering “Infinity tickets” for £20, available in pairs and spread throughout the venue, including premium seats.

Historic Achievement at Wembley

With this upcoming residency, Coldplay will become the act with the most performances at Wembley Stadium in a single year, eclipsing the previous record of eight nights held by both Taylor Swift and Take That. Their previous six-night stint in 2022 further solidified their place in Wembley’s history.

