David Fincher Rejects the “Perfectionist” Label; Reflects on Se7en and His Filmmaking Philosophy

David Fincher, celebrated director of critically acclaimed films such as Fight Club, The Social Network, and Zodiac, continues to defy categorization as a “perfectionist,” a term often associated with his methodical filmmaking style. In a recent interview, Fincher discussed the legacy of his breakthrough film, Se7en, its upcoming 4K restoration, and the philosophy that shapes his directorial approach.

Se7en: A Film With “Dirt Under Its Fingernails”

Released in 1995, Se7en became a landmark in Fincher’s career, cementing his reputation for crafting dark, atmospheric films. The story, a gritty exploration of a serial killer inspired by the seven deadly sins, was brought to life with a meticulous attention to detail. Yet, Fincher insists his approach stems not from a quest for perfection but from a desire to make films that resonate authentically.

“I stopped looking for permission after Alien 3,” Fincher explained, referencing his difficult experience with his debut feature. “I would much rather ask for forgiveness. That became my edict.” He described Se7en as a project where he felt a deep connection with the material. “I read this movie, I knew what this movie looked like, I knew what the stakes were.”

Casting Choices: Building Complex Characters

Fincher revealed surprising details about the casting process for Se7en, including early discussions with actors like Ned Beatty and Christopher Guest for the chilling role of John Doe, ultimately played by Kevin Spacey. “It’s a strange alchemy,” Fincher said of casting. “I try to look less at physiognomy and more at the interplay between characters.”

The film’s attention to detail extended to smaller roles, such as R. Lee Ermey’s portrayal of the police captain, which included a memorable line: “This isn’t even my desk.” Fincher praised screenwriter Andrew Walker for crafting such moments. “It sounds like a workplace environment where people are under a lot of stress,” he noted.

The Challenges of Restoration

The 4K restoration of Se7en, set for theatrical and IMAX release on January 3, 2025, followed by a 4K UHD release on January 7, posed unique challenges. Fincher described the painstaking process as “excavation,” where imperfections from the original film stock had to be addressed.

“We are ostensibly remaking the negative for this movie,” Fincher said. “It’s a big task. The perforations in the film stock caused differentiations in the emulsion, and we spent months correcting those issues.” The goal, he explained, was to honor the original vision while optimizing the film for modern viewing formats.

Balancing Technology and Storytelling

While Fincher’s technical expertise is widely admired, he emphasized that his primary focus remains storytelling. “The only thing that’s documented should focus your attention on what you need to walk away with,” he said.

Fincher acknowledged that some elements of Se7en might feel dated in today’s cinematic landscape. “In 2024, I don’t know if you could approach the film in the same way. People might see it as a cop-out,” he admitted. Nevertheless, he remains proud of how the film relied on audiences to piece together its more gruesome aspects. “Andy’s script called upon the audience to fill in the picture, especially with the violence.”

From Se7en to Zodiac: Evolving the Serial Killer Genre

Reflecting on the broader impact of his work, Fincher noted how Se7en helped establish the serial killer genre in cinema, while Zodiac deconstructed it. “Zodiac is not pulp like Se7en,” he explained. “It’s a newspaper movie at its marrow.”

Fincher’s goal with Zodiac was to immerse audiences in the protracted investigation of the infamous killer, emphasizing the toll it took on those involved. “I wanted people to endure the length of the movie and get lost in parts of it,” he said.

Vindication and Fincher’s Legacy

Though Se7en faced challenges during its production and release, it eventually found critical and commercial success. “The movie wasn’t going away,” Fincher recalled. Its impact, both on audiences and the filmmaking industry, remains profound.

Fincher’s refusal to conform to traditional expectations or labels like “perfectionist” continues to define his career. “I’m not asking for permission. If anything, I’m asking for forgiveness,” he said. As Se7en returns to theaters in stunning 4K, its enduring appeal serves as a testament to Fincher’s unique vision and storytelling prowess.