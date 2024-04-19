Debunking Another Viral Aamir Khan Deepfake On Election Day

Recently, social media platforms have been abuzz with a digitally altered video purportedly featuring Bollywood actor Aamir Khan endorsing the Congress party’s campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The video, shared widely across various social media channels, claims to show Khan cautioning the public about political promises and advocating for the Congress party’s agenda. , it was revealed that the video was a manipulated version of a clip from a previous broadcast.

In the manipulated video, Khan can be heard discussing guarantees offered to citizens during elections, with a specific mention of “five justices” for development, alongside visuals of the Congress party’s logo and the text “Vote for Nyay, Vote for Congress.” This video quickly gained traction, with many social media users sharing it as evidence of Khan’s political endorsement.

Upon reviewing the footage, it was observed that there were lip-sync issues, prompting further investigation. The original source of the video was traced back to an episode of the chat show “Satyamev Jayate,” hosted by Aamir Khan, which aired on Star Plus channel.

Upon comparing the manipulated video with the original footage from “Satyamev Jayate,” it became evident that the audio had been digitally altered using artificial intelligence (AI) to create the false impression of Khan endorsing a political party. The original clip, dating back to 2014, featured Khan announcing the upcoming season of the show, with no mention of political endorsements.

The video circulating on social media was indeed a digitally manipulated version of the original footage, aimed at misleading viewers into believing Khan’s political affiliations. This revelation underscores the importance of verifying information before sharing it on social media platforms to prevent the spread of misinformation.

In light of this incident, it is imperative for social media users to exercise caution and skepticism when encountering sensational claims or manipulated content online. Fact-checking initiatives play a crucial role in debunking false narratives and preserving the integrity of public discourse, particularly during sensitive periods such as elections.

