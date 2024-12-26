Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Did Ajith Kumar Dance To Allu Arjun’s Oo Antava From Pushpa At A Wedding? Here’s The Fact Check From Viral Video

Ajith was recently spotted attending the wedding reception of badminton star PV Sindhu and her husband Venkata Datta Sai. Ajith, along with his wife Shalini and children, looked dapper in a black tuxedo

Did Ajith Kumar Dance To Allu Arjun’s Oo Antava From Pushpa At A Wedding? Here’s The Fact Check From Viral Video

A viral video circulating on social media claims to show Tamil superstar Ajith dancing to the song “Oo Antava” from the movie Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun.

The video, which has been shared by various fan clubs, shows a man in black formal attire with grey hair performing energetic moves to the popular track at a wedding sangeet.

Despite the man in the video resembling Ajith due to his hairstyle, it is not him. The confusion arose mainly from his similar look to the actor. The original HD version of the video was posted on the Instagram account of Anusha Wedding Choreography, who choreographed the performance.

The video was first shared in April 2022 and went viral at that time. In reality, the man in the video is the bride’s father, who delivered an impressive performance. The video gained such popularity that it was covered by news portals and TV channels.

Meanwhile, Ajith was recently spotted attending the wedding reception of badminton star PV Sindhu and her husband Venkata Datta Sai. Ajith, along with his wife Shalini and children, looked dapper in a black tuxedo. He interacted with the newlyweds, posed for photos, and blessed them before leaving.

The reception, held in Hyderabad, was also attended by Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Mrunal Thakur, and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

ALSO READ: MIRACLE CAUGHT ON CAMERA! 6-Year-Old Gets Run Over By Car, Gets Critically Injured But Escapes Death

Filed under

ajith kumar Pushpa

Advertisement

Also Read

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Who is Laura Loomer? Far-Right Influencer Says India Does Not Have Running Water Or Toilet Paper

Who is Laura Loomer? Far-Right Influencer Says India Does Not Have Running Water Or Toilet...

Shots Fired At Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport: What We Know So Far

Shots Fired At Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport: What We Know So Far

Why Was Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora DELETED From Social Media Platforms? Here’s The Truth

Why Was Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora DELETED From Social Media Platforms? Here’s The Truth

Delhi To Kashmir: Indian Railways To Launch 5 New Trains With Heated Sleeper Coaches

Delhi To Kashmir: Indian Railways To Launch 5 New Trains With Heated Sleeper Coaches

Entertainment

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Why Was Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora DELETED From Social Media Platforms? Here’s The Truth

Why Was Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora DELETED From Social Media Platforms? Here’s The Truth

How Did Young Baby Driver Actor Hudson Meek Die At 16? Tragic Details Of The Incident Revealed

How Did Young Baby Driver Actor Hudson Meek Die At 16? Tragic Details Of The

How Is Allu Arjun Related To Chiranjeevi? Megastar To Meet CM Revanth Reddy Over Pushpa 2 Stampede Case

How Is Allu Arjun Related To Chiranjeevi? Megastar To Meet CM Revanth Reddy Over Pushpa

How Much Did Beyonce And Her Daughter Blue Ivy Charge For NFL Halftime Show Performance?

How Much Did Beyonce And Her Daughter Blue Ivy Charge For NFL Halftime Show Performance?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox