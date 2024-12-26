Ajith was recently spotted attending the wedding reception of badminton star PV Sindhu and her husband Venkata Datta Sai. Ajith, along with his wife Shalini and children, looked dapper in a black tuxedo

A viral video circulating on social media claims to show Tamil superstar Ajith dancing to the song “Oo Antava” from the movie Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun.

The video, which has been shared by various fan clubs, shows a man in black formal attire with grey hair performing energetic moves to the popular track at a wedding sangeet.

Despite the man in the video resembling Ajith due to his hairstyle, it is not him. The confusion arose mainly from his similar look to the actor. The original HD version of the video was posted on the Instagram account of Anusha Wedding Choreography, who choreographed the performance.

The video was first shared in April 2022 and went viral at that time. In reality, the man in the video is the bride’s father, who delivered an impressive performance. The video gained such popularity that it was covered by news portals and TV channels.

Meanwhile, Ajith was recently spotted attending the wedding reception of badminton star PV Sindhu and her husband Venkata Datta Sai. Ajith, along with his wife Shalini and children, looked dapper in a black tuxedo. He interacted with the newlyweds, posed for photos, and blessed them before leaving.

The reception, held in Hyderabad, was also attended by Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Mrunal Thakur, and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.