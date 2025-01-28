Home
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Did Khushi Kapoor Undergo The Knife? Actress Finally Opens Up About Nose Job And Lip Fillers Rumours

Khushi also spoke about the challenges of joining the film industry, saying, “Even before I entered the industry, people had preconceived notions about me, most of which were negative.”

Khushi Kapoor in a still


Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late legendary actress Sridevi, has addressed her decision to undergo cosmetic enhancements, including a nose job and lip fillers. In a recent promo for an upcoming episode of Curly Tales shared on Instagram, the Archies star candidly discussed the topic.

During the promo, Khushi reflected on her childhood, admitting that she was an “attention seeker” who loved being in the spotlight. When questioned about her openness regarding cosmetic procedures, she explained, “I don’t think it’s such a big deal. People use the term ‘plastic’ as if it’s the biggest insult, but I don’t see it that way.”

The conversation around her cosmetic procedures first emerged in August last year, when Khushi responded to comments on an old video of herself attending an event with her mother, Sridevi. The resurfaced clip, shared ahead of The Archies premiere, showed a young Khushi. One social media user remarked, “Khushi looks very similar to how she used to. It genuinely seems like she just lost weight.” Another added, “She was 12 here, just got braces, and later got lip fillers. That’s it.”

In response, Khushi playfully confirmed the speculation by commenting, “Lip filler and (nose emoji) hahaha.”

Following the legacy of her mother, Sridevi, and her sister, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi debuted in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, a cinematic adaptation of the iconic comic series. She portrayed Betty Cooper in the 2023 film. Looking ahead, Khushi will star opposite Junaid Khan in her next project, Loveyapa.

Filed under

bollywood Junaid Khan Khushi Kapoor

