Diddy Verdict: Sean “Diddy” Combs Breaks Down Crying As Children Make Emotional Plea For Leniency

Sean “Diddy” Combs became emotional during his sentencing hearing on Thursday, as his children implored the judge for leniency. Combs, visibly moved, shed tears while listening to heartfelt statements from six of his children, including his twin daughters with his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter.

Sean “Diddy” Combs Children Make Emotional Plea

D’Lila Combs spoke to the court through tears, describing the family’s fear of losing their father.

“We are scared, scared of the thought of not having our dad and our mom present in our lives. We are scared for our 2-year-old little sister that runs to us every night asking where daddy is. We cannot watch our baby sister grow up fatherless the same way we had to grow up fatherless,” she said, according to CNN.

Her twin sister, Jessie, 18, added, “He’s still our dad. We still need him present in our lives,” as reported by The New York Post.

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentencing Requests: Prosecutors vs. Defense

D’Lila continued, “We’ve lost our mother, we’ve lost time with our father and every day he remains incarcerated, we lose more and more,” highlighting the family’s ongoing struggles.

Christian Combs, 27, called his father “the greatest man in the world,” while Quincy Brown, the son Combs adopted with Porter, told the court, “In front of you is a changed man,” according to the Post.

Prosecutors are seeking an 11-year prison term for Combs, while his defense team is requesting a sentence of 14 months, according to USA Today.

Sean “Diddy” Combs ’ Family

Sean “Diddy” Combs is the father of seven children with four different mothers.

Four of his children – twins D’Lila and Jessie, and Quincy and Christian Combs – were with Kim Porter, who died from lobar pneumonia.

Justin is his son with Misa Hylton.

He also has daughters Chance, with Sarah Chapman, and Love, with Dana Tran.

When Combs was indicted, his children released a joint statement defending him:

“Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD. Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, Jessie & D’Lila.”

