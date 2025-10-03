LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Sean Combs Sentencing: Meet Indian-Origin US Judge Arun Srinivas Subramanian Considering 6–7 Year Jail Term for ‘Diddy’

Sean “Diddy” Combs appeared in a New York court for sentencing on two counts of transportation for prostitution. Prosecutors are seeking an 11-year prison term, while his legal team has requested just 14 months. The case is being overseen by Indian-origin US District Judge Arun Srinivas Subramanian, known for his strict courtroom conduct.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: October 3, 2025 22:24:49 IST

Sean “Diddy” Combs appeared in a New York court on Friday, where he is set to be sentenced on two counts of transportation for prostitution. Combs was convicted of flying people across the United States for sexual encounters, which he referred to as “freak-offs.”

Court records revealed that those transported included his girlfriends and male sex workers. Combs is accused of organizing and funding the travel for these encounters. The prosecutors have argued that these transportation incidents constituted illegal prostitution.

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentencing: Prosecutor, Defense Recommendations Differ Sharply

US District Judge Arun Srinivas Subramanian, who is presiding over the case, has indicated that sentencing guidelines suggest Combs could face between six to seven years in prison. However, prosecutors are pushing for a harsher penalty, recommending a minimum of 11 years behind bars.

Combs’ legal team has requested a significantly lighter sentence of 14 months, arguing for leniency. The final sentence will be determined by Judge Subramanian during the hearing.

Who Is Arun Srinivas Subramanian, Indian Origin Judge Presiding Over Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Sentencing?

Arun Srinivas Subramanian, who works in the Southern District of New York, was born in Pittsburgh. He has an Indian connection as his family migrated from Tamil Nadu. His father worked as a control systems engineer in India, while his mother was employed as a bookkeeper.

Subramanian has followed a distinguished legal path since he was recommended to the bench.

According to reports, he has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Case Western Reserve University. He also has a Juris Doctorate from Columbia Law School in New York. 

Subramanian started his career as a clerk for Judge Dennis Jacobs who is known for several landmark decisions. One of the most notable highlights of his career was his clerkship for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the US Supreme Court after Sandra Day O’Connor.

Subramanian was recommended for his current judicial role in 2022 and formally nominated by then-President Joe Biden. He was re-nominated in 2023.

Strict Oversight of the Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Sentencing

Judge Subramanian has been handling the Diddy case since May. According to reports, he has maintained strict courtroom decorum, throughout the proceedings. On one occasion, he even threatened to remove Combs from the courtroom for failing to adhere to proper etiquette.

The judge has also denied Combs’ request for bail ahead of sentencing. Combs argued for release on the grounds that he felt unsafe at the Metropolitan Detention Center. Subramanian, however, ruled that the facility’s staff had ensured his safety so far and would continue to do so, rejecting any grounds for pre-sentencing release.

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 10:09 PM IST
QUICK LINKS