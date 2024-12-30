Home
Monday, December 30, 2024
Diljit Dosanjh Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh At Guwahati Concert, Shares Life Lessons | Watch

Diljit Dosanjh dedicated his Guwahati concert to the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was remembered for his simplicity and resilience. The singer appealed to the youth to learn from Singh's ability to handle adversity with grace and silence in difficult situations.

The singer and performer, Diljit Dosanjh, recently paid a heartfelt tribute to the late former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, at his concert in Guwahati. The dedicated moment, shared by the singer on Instagram, followed his performance at the Dil-Luminati show. In the emotional post, Diljit not only expressed admiration for the late politician but also valuable life lessons in his remarkable journey.

Paying Tribute To A Great Leader

In an Instagram video, Diljit Dosanjh paid tribute to the former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, emphasizing how simple and resilient the latter was. He noted how, during his entire life, Dr. Singh never compromised his humility, especially considering all the severe criticism he received during his career as a politician. Diljit said, “If I look at his life, he led a very simple one. Even if someone spoke ill about him, he never answered back. This is, however, the toughest thing to do in politics.”

Diljit’s tribute encapsulated the essence of Dr. Singh’s character—steadfastness in the face of adversity and a refusal to respond with negativity when under attack. This message of grace under pressure resonated deeply with the audience.

A Pungent Quote From Manmohan Singh

Diljit added a personal touch to his tribute by sharing one of Dr. Singh’s famous quotes: “Hazaron jawab o se meri khamoshi acchi, najane kitne sawalon ki aabrun rakhe.” Translated, this means, “My silence is better than a thousand answers, it has saved the grace of many questions.” It shows that this was a philosophy of restraint by Dr. Singh while choosing to remain silent and not get into a fight with someone.

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Diljit advised the youth to implement the same in their life saying, “I think this is something today’s youth should learn, I need to learn too. Whatever people say about us which is worst and they even try to distract us should not be diverted by these things.” He also offered a spiritual approach telling that critics are tests for that how one responds to bad, asking them to retain inner peace despite outer trouble.

Diljit ended the video by dedicating his Guwahati show to the former Prime Minister. He shared the moment with his audience, stating, “Today’s Concert is dedicated to Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24.”

Dr. Manmohan Singh, who died on Thursday at the age of 92 after a long illness, has left behind an important legacy. He had a long political career, during which he served as the Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996 and as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014. His tenure as Prime Minister, during critical economic reforms in the early 1990s, shaped India’s political landscape and earned him respect on the global stage.

