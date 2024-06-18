Diljit Dosanjh Teaches Punjabi To Jimmy Fallon, Belts Out His Hit Numbers On The Tonight Show- VIDEO GOES VIRAL

After conquering Coachella and performing with Ed Sheeran in Mumbai, Diljit Dosanjh made his next boss move by performing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Yes, that happened. Multiple videos on the Internet surfaced showing Diljit and Jimmy bonding over making reels backstage.

If this was not enough, Diljit then took over the stage to belt out some of his top global hits Born To Shine and GOAT among others. Interestingly, Jimmy Fallon introduced Diljit Dosanjh as the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet.

Diljit Dosanjh Teaches Punjabi To Jimmy Fallon

The Internet lost their calm in no time as they flooded social media platforms to share their excitement. Before, the fan reactions let us show you how Diljit Dosanjh and Jimmy Fallon bonded when the former taught him a few punjabi words.

Another reel was shared by Diljit where the two exchange gloves and share a hearty laugh with each other.

Diljit Dosanjh also shared multiple photos from The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon before hitting the stage revealing, “Sound Check Done.” For the unversed, he was there to promote his on-going DIL-LUMANITI TOUR.

Fan Reactions

In today’s news of who Britt fell in love with in an instant: Diljit Dosanjh was on Fallon tonight and the way he twisted his mustache and smiled made me swoon. pic.twitter.com/7jEOHkAfVo — BrittanyKumarie ॐ (@itsbrittany_k) June 18, 2024

i can’t believe diljit dosanjh was on fallon’s show🥹🥹🥹SO EXCITING — karisma (@karismaaaaa03) June 18, 2024

