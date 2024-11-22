Home
Friday, November 22, 2024
Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour in Mumbai: From Pre-Booking To Ticket Prices, Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Mumbaikars get ready for an electrifying Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour! The Mumbai show was a late addition to the tour, creating even more excitement among fans who were eagerly awaiting his performance in the Maximum City.

Here’s everything you need to know

Mumbai Concert Date and Time

Diljit Dosanjh will perform in Mumbai on Tuesday, December 19, 2024, at 7 PM. However, the exact venue for the event is yet to be announced by the organizers.

Ticket Booking Details

Tickets for the Mumbai leg of the Dil-Luminati Tour will go live on Friday, November 22, 2024, with two separate booking windows:

First is ‘Pre-Sale Booking’ from 2 PM to 5 PM, Exclusively for HSBC cardholders. This early access allows fans to secure their tickets before the general sale begins.

Second is, General sale, which will start at 5 PM. This is available to all using any credit or debit card.

Ticket Categories and Prices

Although ticket prices for the Mumbai concert have not been officially announced, the platform lists four categories: Silver, Gold, Lounge and HSBC Star Struck Fan Pit (a special fan pit sponsored by HSBC).

For other cities on the tour, ticket prices have ranged between ₹3,500 and ₹15,000, depending on the category and location. Mumbai’s pricing is expected to be in a similar range.

Diljit Dosanjh’s concerts from the Dil-Luminati Tour have been selling out within minutes, and Mumbai is expected to follow suit. Fans are encouraged to take advantage of the pre-sale to grab the best seats.

About the Dil-Luminati Tour

The Dil-Luminati Tour has been a massive success, with Diljit performing to packed arenas in Europe, North America, and India. The India leg of the tour began in Delhi on October 26, 2024, and has since covered cities like Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. The singer is scheduled to perform in several other Indian cities, including: Lucknow on November 22, Pune on November 24 , Kolkata on November 30, Bengaluru on December 6, Indore on December 8, Chandigarh on December 14 and Guwahati on December 29 (final show).

For ticket booking and further updates, visit the official promoter’s website, ZomatoLive.

