Pixar’s upcoming animated series Win or Lose will no longer include a transgender storyline in one of its episodes.

The series centers on the Pickles, a co-ed middle school softball team, and explores the personal lives of its characters during the week leading up to their championship game. Each of the eight episodes presents the perspective of a different individual, whether it’s a player, coach, parent, or umpire.

Disney Pixar Cuts Back Transgender Storyline

A Disney representative confirmed the removal of the storyline, stating, “When it comes to animated content for younger audiences, we understand that many parents prefer to address certain topics with their children at their own pace.”

While the character remains part of the series, dialogue referencing gender identity has been cut. Sources close to the project revealed that the decision to alter the storyline was made months ago.

Disney has faced scrutiny over LGBTQ+ representation in its animated projects before. In 2022, the company encountered backlash regarding its handling of Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill. That same year, Pixar’s Lightyear, which included a same-gender relationship and kiss, and Disney Animation’s Strange World, featuring an openly gay protagonist, faced significant challenges at the box office, with both films underperforming domestically and internationally.

The topic of gender identity has become particularly sensitive in the U.S., especially in contexts involving youth and sports. Earlier this year, Disney Channel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur attracted attention when allegations surfaced that an episode featuring a recurring transgender character was “banned.” Disney denied the claim, explaining the delay was unrelated to the character.

While Disney has faced challenges with LGBTQ+ representation in family-oriented content, the company continues to feature such themes in its productions aimed at older audiences, including Marvel’s Agatha All Along, Searchlight Pictures’ All of Us Strangers, Next Goal Wins, and FX’s Pose.

Hollywood at large continues to grapple with politically sensitive topics amidst shifting public and political landscapes. Industry insiders note an increasing trend of corporations scaling back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, raising concerns about the future of representation across media.

Win Or Lose Transgender Actress Speaks Out

In 2020, Chanel Stewart came across a post on X (formerly Twitter) about Pixar seeking a 14-year-old transgender girl to authentically voice a transgender character in a new animated series. Excited by the opportunity, Stewart auditioned and was eventually cast in Win or Lose, a series following a middle school co-ed softball team, the Pickles, in the week leading up to their championship game. Thrilled with the news, Stewart shared her accomplishment with pride.

“It was unbelievable,” recalls Stewart, now 18. “I wore it like a badge of honor. The chance to authentically portray a transgender teenager was deeply meaningful to me. I wanted to create something for trans kids like me, something that could make them feel seen.”

However, when Disney informed her family this week that the show would no longer include a transgender storyline, both Chanel and her mother, Keisha, were devastated. Disney explained their decision in a statement, saying, “For animated content aimed at younger audiences, we understand many parents prefer to discuss certain topics with their children at their own pace.”

Keisha expressed disappointment at the decision, saying, “As the mother of a transgender daughter, this is her reality. Representation matters, and everyone deserves to be acknowledged. Cutting this storyline feels like another setback for the LGBTQ community, especially for young transgender people who are still trying to navigate the world and embrace their identities.”

Chanel echoed her mother’s sentiment, saying, “I was heartbroken. I had been so eager to share my story and inspire other transgender youth. Trans stories matter—they deserve to be told and heard.”

While Disney confirmed that Stewart’s character will remain central to the show, they revealed that the character would now be a cisgender, straight girl. Stewart was not permitted to disclose specifics about the character but shared that her involvement in the series remained significant.

“They told me I’m still a big part of the show,” Stewart said. “But now, my character is written as a cisgender girl. That’s all they really told me.”

Despite the change, Stewart holds onto the significance of her achievement. “I’m proud to say I’m one of the first transgender girls to do this,” she said. “It’s an honor to be part of queer history.”

Win or Lose, featuring Will Forte as the voice of Coach Dan, is set to debut on Disney+ starting February 19, 2025.

Internet Brutally Slams Disney Pixar

Disney will go wherever the money goes. Rn that’s with more conservative audiences. I’m sure the pendulum will swing again in the future — SmackemupB (@BSmackemup) December 17, 2024

disney’s transphobia will be remembered — c (@Iittlestory) December 17, 2024

In an effort to seem more “respectful” and “progressive” we’ve actually started regressing as humans. History is repeating itself at faster, alarming rates and we’re just… watching it happen cause what does any of this even matter anymore? — PIERRE KING (@heypierreking) December 17, 2024