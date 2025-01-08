He criticized Trump’s pattern of making bold declarations: “Stop with these wild promises,” he said, repeating his mock dare. “Do it. I want it. Go get it.”

During a press conference on Tuesday morning, President-elect Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of using military force to take control of Greenland, and potentially Panama.

Late Night host Seth Meyers wasted no time addressing Trump’s remarks in his first “Closer Look” segment of the year, offering a sarcastic take.

“I have something to say to Donald Trump about his threat to seize Greenland by force, and it might surprise some of you,” Meyers began. “Do it!”

Meyers, adopting a playful tone reminiscent of his SNL days, went on to challenge Trump: “Do it, you coward. Go get Greenland. Fix my shower while you’re at it and then bring me Greenland. Don’t ever show me your face again. I’m calling your bluff, bro.”

He criticized Trump’s pattern of making bold declarations: “Stop with these wild promises,” he said, repeating his mock dare. “Do it. I want it. Go get it.”

Meyers teased Trump further, questioning his reluctance: “Why won’t you do it? What, are you scared of Denmark, bro? Remembering they’ve got those giant dogs?” He then displayed an image of a Great Dane, adding to the humor.

Drawing comparisons, Meyers joked that Trump’s tough talk about Greenland was a sign he wouldn’t confront larger powers like China. “He’s talked a big game, but now he’s retreating to threats against Greenland instead,” the comedian quipped, predicting Trump would continue targeting smaller nations. “Soon he’ll be threatening Peru, saying, ‘We’re coming for Machu Picchu. It belongs to us.’”

Meyers also poked fun at Trump’s suggestion that hockey legend Wayne Gretzky should become Canada’s next Prime Minister. “He probably chose Gretzky because it’s the only Canadian name he knows,” Meyers joked, impersonating Trump: “And I think the Prime Minister of Ireland should be the Lucky Charms mascot.”

The segment combined Meyers’ signature wit and satire, offering a sharp critique of Trump’s remarks.