Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Do It, You Coward!’ Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump’s Remarks On Greenland, Wants Him To Stop With Wild Promises

He criticized Trump’s pattern of making bold declarations: “Stop with these wild promises,” he said, repeating his mock dare. “Do it. I want it. Go get it.”

‘Do It, You Coward!’ Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump’s Remarks On Greenland, Wants Him To Stop With Wild Promises

During a press conference on Tuesday morning, President-elect Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of using military force to take control of Greenland, and potentially Panama.

Late Night host Seth Meyers wasted no time addressing Trump’s remarks in his first “Closer Look” segment of the year, offering a sarcastic take.

“I have something to say to Donald Trump about his threat to seize Greenland by force, and it might surprise some of you,” Meyers began. “Do it!”

Meyers, adopting a playful tone reminiscent of his SNL days, went on to challenge Trump: “Do it, you coward. Go get Greenland. Fix my shower while you’re at it and then bring me Greenland. Don’t ever show me your face again. I’m calling your bluff, bro.”

He criticized Trump’s pattern of making bold declarations: “Stop with these wild promises,” he said, repeating his mock dare. “Do it. I want it. Go get it.”

Meyers teased Trump further, questioning his reluctance: “Why won’t you do it? What, are you scared of Denmark, bro? Remembering they’ve got those giant dogs?” He then displayed an image of a Great Dane, adding to the humor.

Drawing comparisons, Meyers joked that Trump’s tough talk about Greenland was a sign he wouldn’t confront larger powers like China. “He’s talked a big game, but now he’s retreating to threats against Greenland instead,” the comedian quipped, predicting Trump would continue targeting smaller nations. “Soon he’ll be threatening Peru, saying, ‘We’re coming for Machu Picchu. It belongs to us.’”

Meyers also poked fun at Trump’s suggestion that hockey legend Wayne Gretzky should become Canada’s next Prime Minister. “He probably chose Gretzky because it’s the only Canadian name he knows,” Meyers joked, impersonating Trump: “And I think the Prime Minister of Ireland should be the Lucky Charms mascot.”

The segment combined Meyers’ signature wit and satire, offering a sharp critique of Trump’s remarks.

ALSO READ: Who Is Kaia Gerber? Austin Butler Is Finally Single After 3 Years As He Splits With Girlfriend After 3 Years of Dating

Filed under

donald trump Seth Meyers Trending news

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi HC Swears In 2 Additional Judges, Strength Now At 37

Delhi HC Swears In 2 Additional Judges, Strength Now At 37

Is Elon Musk Going Mad? Biographer Sounds The Alarm Over CEO’s Political Actions

Is Elon Musk Going Mad? Biographer Sounds The Alarm Over CEO’s Political Actions

Delhi Assembly Election 2025: AIMIM Names Delhi Riots Accused Shifa ur Rehman as Okhla Candidate

Delhi Assembly Election 2025: AIMIM Names Delhi Riots Accused Shifa ur Rehman as Okhla Candidate

Who Is Divine Iheme? Meet The 15-Year-Old Prodigy Already Drawing Comparisons To Noah Lyles

Who Is Divine Iheme? Meet The 15-Year-Old Prodigy Already Drawing Comparisons To Noah Lyles

Rocking Star Yash Celebrates 39th Birthday With Toxic Teaser Release, Fans Say He Is Bringing The Heat

Rocking Star Yash Celebrates 39th Birthday With Toxic Teaser Release, Fans Say He Is Bringing...

Entertainment

Rocking Star Yash Celebrates 39th Birthday With Toxic Teaser Release, Fans Say He Is Bringing The Heat

Rocking Star Yash Celebrates 39th Birthday With Toxic Teaser Release, Fans Say He Is Bringing

Has Pamela Anderson Been Lying About Her No Make-Up Look? Fans Claim ‘She’s Cheating’ After Golden Globes Appearance

Has Pamela Anderson Been Lying About Her No Make-Up Look? Fans Claim ‘She’s Cheating’ After

Liam Payne’s Drug Supplier Surrenders To Police But Pleads Not Guilty Days After His Lawyer Said He Won’t Be In Jail

Liam Payne’s Drug Supplier Surrenders To Police But Pleads Not Guilty Days After His Lawyer

Jennifer Lopez Sets Her Priorities As She Won’t Return Her $5 Million Worth 8-Carat Green Diamond Ring After Settling Divorce

Jennifer Lopez Sets Her Priorities As She Won’t Return Her $5 Million Worth 8-Carat Green

What Is Post Malone’s Net Worth In 2025? Rapper Surprises Single Mother With $20,000 Tip On $1 Bill

What Is Post Malone’s Net Worth In 2025? Rapper Surprises Single Mother With $20,000 Tip

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox