Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Involved?

(READ MORE BELOW)

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Involved?

Actor Gehana Vasisth faced extensive questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, for approximately seven hours, regarding her involvement in the alleged production and distribution of pornographic content through mobile apps. The ED is conducting a money-laundering probe stemming from a February 2021 Mumbai police case. This investigation follows raids at a bungalow in Madh Island, where intimate videos were being filmed and streamed through illegal apps like Hotshots. Vasisth was previously arrested by the Mumbai police on February 6, 2021, based on cyber records, which suggested her connection to the production of such videos.

The investigation has expanded, with the ED examining records from multiple locations across Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, freezing bank accounts and seizing digital devices to trace the flow of proceeds. They are scrutinizing potential international connections to identify the beneficiaries of the illegal activities.

During her questioning, Vasisth clarified that she had acted in, directed, and produced erotic films for Hotshots, but denied the allegations of being involved in pornography. She emphasized that the films were of an erotic genre, not pornographic, and stated that she was paid ₹3 lakh per film, receiving a total of ₹33 lakh for the 11 films she worked on. Vasisth confirmed that payments were made to her by cheque from UK-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, the firm behind Hotshots. Despite her involvement with the platform, she firmly denied any direct dealings with businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty.

Vasisth explained that she met Kundra only once in January 2021, during the launch of two other apps associated with him. She noted that her interactions with Umesh Kamat, a key figure in the case, had led her to places that seemed linked to Kundra, but she did not have definitive proof of his involvement.

Raj Kundra,Shilpa Shetty’s husband, himself remains under intense scrutiny. The ED is likely to summon him again for questioning after he failed to appear in previous sessions. The agency’s probe is connected to the alleged role Kundra played in the management of Hotshots, through a company called Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, which was reportedly linked to Kundra before being sold to Kenrin Pvt Ltd, owned by his relative. The police allege that Kundra made ₹1.17 crore from Hotshots’ nearly 20 lakh subscribers between August and December 2020.

This case is not Kundra’s first brush with the ED. Earlier this year, the ED provisionally attached his assets worth ₹97.79 crore in connection with a bitcoin-based Ponzi scheme. He was also questioned in 2019 regarding transactions involving the assets of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

As the investigation into the alleged pornography racket continues, the ED is likely to intensify its probe to uncover the financial networks and individuals benefiting from these illegal activities.

ALSO READ: Mumbai BEST Bus Accident Leaves Six Dead, 49 Injured: Driver’s Inexperience Under Scrutiny

Filed under

Gehana Vashisht ED questioning Gehana Vashisht Mumbai Mumbai Enforcement Directorate mumbai news Raj Kundra

Advertisement

Also Read

Throwback To When SM Krishna Read Portuguese Foreign Minister Speech In The UNSC In 2011

Throwback To When SM Krishna Read Portuguese Foreign Minister Speech In The UNSC In 2011

Alisson Becker Buzzed To Return Against Girona

Alisson Becker Buzzed To Return Against Girona

SC Rejects Centre’s Plea Against Reinstating Retired Chhattisgarh IPS Officer

SC Rejects Centre’s Plea Against Reinstating Retired Chhattisgarh IPS Officer

What Are Ghost Guns? Firearm Manufactured With 3D Printers Used to Shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO

What Are Ghost Guns? Firearm Manufactured With 3D Printers Used to Shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO

Manchester City’s Charges Increased To 130 By Premier League

Manchester City’s Charges Increased To 130 By Premier League

Entertainment

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A Player

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little Insensitive’- Here’s Why!

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little

How Did A 6ft2Inch And 240 Pound Chris Evans Play Skinny Steve For His Debut As Captain America?

How Did A 6ft2Inch And 240 Pound Chris Evans Play Skinny Steve For His Debut

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox