Elton John Shares Update on ‘Distressing’ Eye Infection

Never Too Late, during its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

Singer Elton John recently revealed that he is struggling with limited vision in one eye due to a severe infection, impacting his ability to fully watch his new documentary, Never Too Late, during its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

The documentary, co-directed by his husband David Furnish and filmmaker R.J. Cutler, highlights the first five years of John’s career and contrasts them with his recent “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour.

Speaking at the premiere, the 77-year-old musician expressed how emotional it was to experience the film with an audience, despite his vision issues. He shared how distressing it has been to temporarily lose his usual routine of reading the news and monitoring creative trends but remains optimistic about recovery.

Never Too Late is set to stream on Disney starting December 13.

