Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

YouTuber Elvish Yadav is facing new legal trouble as an FIR has been filed against him for allegedly threatening a key witness in the Noida rave party case. The complaint, lodged by Saurabh Gupta, claims Yadav and his supporters intimidated him in May 2024, escalating the ongoing legal battle.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

YouTuber Elvish Yadav is facing new legal trouble as an FIR has been filed against him for allegedly threatening a key witness.


An FIR has been filed against YouTuber Elvish Yadav in connection with threats made to a witness in the ongoing Noida rave party case. The police confirmed that the case was registered on Tuesday following the directions of Additional Civil Judge Pratibha, who ordered the FIR’s filing on January 24.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who is Saurabh Gupta?

Saurabh Gupta, a functionary of the organization People For Animal (PFA) and a key witness in the rave party case, has accused Yadav of threatening him on May 10, 2024. Gupta claimed that Yadav and his supporters arrived in multiple vehicles at his society in Raj Nagar Extension and issued threats. Gupta also mentioned that despite reporting the incident to the Nandgram police station, no FIR was registered. Subsequently, Gupta sought judicial intervention and filed an application for the case to be formally registered.

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case:

Saurabh Gupta’s brother, Gaurav, had previously lodged a complaint against Yadav in November 2023, accusing him of supplying snake venom at the rave party. Saurabh alleged that following the registration of the case in Noida, Yadav has developed a personal vendetta against the Gupta family, especially the brothers. He further claimed that Yadav is attempting to falsely implicate them in criminal activities or cause harm to them through a staged accident.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Saurabh Gupta has stated that Yadav has been constantly threatening them via social media, making it difficult for them to live in peace,” said a police spokesperson.

Elvish Yadav Faces Additional Allegations of Harassment

In his complaint, Saurabh Gupta expanded on several disturbing claims. He alleged that Elvish Yadav had been following him in his vehicle, entering his society under a fake identity, and even went so far as to insinuate that Yadav might orchestrate a road accident to harm him and his brother.

Furthermore, Gupta accused Yadav of spreading false information online. Several videos purportedly showing Saurabh, his brother, and the Noida police conspiring against Yadav were allegedly circulated by the YouTuber. As a result of this harassment, Saurabh Gupta was forced to deactivate his Facebook account in order to escape the relentless pressure.

Video Evidence of Threats

Saurabh Gupta’s complaint also references a video posted by Elvish Yadav in which the YouTuber allegedly threatens to kidnap and kill Gupta. This video, according to Gupta, has been circulating on social media, intensifying the harassment.

Dharmpal Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Nandgram police station, confirmed to PTI that an FIR had been filed under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with punishment for criminal intimidation. The investigation is currently underway, as authorities examine the details of the case.

Elvish Yadav is currently a participant in the second season of the reality show Laughter Chefs, where he is paired with popular singer Abdu Rozik.

Also Read: Did Khushi Kapoor Undergo The Knife? Actress Finally Opens Up About Nose Job And Lip Fillers Rumours

Filed under

Elvish Yadav

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

China Withdraws From Global Project To Build World’s Largest Dam

China Withdraws From Global Project To Build World’s Largest Dam

Who Is Karoline Leavitt? Trump Loyalist Becomes Youngest White House Press Secretary

Who Is Karoline Leavitt? Trump Loyalist Becomes Youngest White House Press Secretary

Sugary Beverages Responsible For 2.2 Million Diabetes Cases In 2020 – Study

Sugary Beverages Responsible For 2.2 Million Diabetes Cases In 2020 – Study

Rahul Gandhi Slams Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal Over Alleged Liquor Scam In Delhi

Rahul Gandhi Slams Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal Over Alleged Liquor Scam In Delhi

Fire Breaks Out on Air Busan Flight, Prompting Emergency Evacuation of 176 People At Gimhae International Airport South Korea

Fire Breaks Out on Air Busan Flight, Prompting Emergency Evacuation of 176 People At Gimhae...

Entertainment

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Who Is Rapper Dank? 489 Pounds Detroit Artist Sues Lyft After Cab Driver Refused To Giver Her Ride For Being Oversized

Who Is Rapper Dank? 489 Pounds Detroit Artist Sues Lyft After Cab Driver Refused To

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

‘Still A Black Man. Still 100% Black,’ Says Snoop Dogg After Hitting Back At Haters Over Performing At Trump’s Crypto Ball

‘Still A Black Man. Still 100% Black,’ Says Snoop Dogg After Hitting Back At Haters

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox