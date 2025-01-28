YouTuber Elvish Yadav is facing new legal trouble as an FIR has been filed against him for allegedly threatening a key witness in the Noida rave party case. The complaint, lodged by Saurabh Gupta, claims Yadav and his supporters intimidated him in May 2024, escalating the ongoing legal battle.

An FIR has been filed against YouTuber Elvish Yadav in connection with threats made to a witness in the ongoing Noida rave party case. The police confirmed that the case was registered on Tuesday following the directions of Additional Civil Judge Pratibha, who ordered the FIR’s filing on January 24.

Who is Saurabh Gupta?

Saurabh Gupta, a functionary of the organization People For Animal (PFA) and a key witness in the rave party case, has accused Yadav of threatening him on May 10, 2024. Gupta claimed that Yadav and his supporters arrived in multiple vehicles at his society in Raj Nagar Extension and issued threats. Gupta also mentioned that despite reporting the incident to the Nandgram police station, no FIR was registered. Subsequently, Gupta sought judicial intervention and filed an application for the case to be formally registered.

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case:

Saurabh Gupta’s brother, Gaurav, had previously lodged a complaint against Yadav in November 2023, accusing him of supplying snake venom at the rave party. Saurabh alleged that following the registration of the case in Noida, Yadav has developed a personal vendetta against the Gupta family, especially the brothers. He further claimed that Yadav is attempting to falsely implicate them in criminal activities or cause harm to them through a staged accident.

“Saurabh Gupta has stated that Yadav has been constantly threatening them via social media, making it difficult for them to live in peace,” said a police spokesperson.

Elvish Yadav Faces Additional Allegations of Harassment

In his complaint, Saurabh Gupta expanded on several disturbing claims. He alleged that Elvish Yadav had been following him in his vehicle, entering his society under a fake identity, and even went so far as to insinuate that Yadav might orchestrate a road accident to harm him and his brother.

Furthermore, Gupta accused Yadav of spreading false information online. Several videos purportedly showing Saurabh, his brother, and the Noida police conspiring against Yadav were allegedly circulated by the YouTuber. As a result of this harassment, Saurabh Gupta was forced to deactivate his Facebook account in order to escape the relentless pressure.

Video Evidence of Threats

Saurabh Gupta’s complaint also references a video posted by Elvish Yadav in which the YouTuber allegedly threatens to kidnap and kill Gupta. This video, according to Gupta, has been circulating on social media, intensifying the harassment.

Dharmpal Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Nandgram police station, confirmed to PTI that an FIR had been filed under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with punishment for criminal intimidation. The investigation is currently underway, as authorities examine the details of the case.

Elvish Yadav is currently a participant in the second season of the reality show Laughter Chefs, where he is paired with popular singer Abdu Rozik.

