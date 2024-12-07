Emilia Clarke Once Caused Delays Filming A Violent Sex Scene With Jason Momoa On GoT- Here’s What Happened!

Clarke admitted she couldn’t hold back her laughter, causing temporary delays in filming. “It’s huge and pink, and I didn’t know what to do,” she said during a humorous appearance on The Graham Norton Show

Emilia Clarke, celebrated for her cheerful and bubbly personality, cherished her experience while filming HBO’s hit period drama Game of Thrones. Known for her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen, the iconic “Mother of Dragons,” Clarke worked alongside a diverse cast of actors, including those playing her character’s many male counterparts.

When Emilia Clarke Shot A Violent Sex Scene

In the show’s first season, the frequent and often intense intimate scenes drew significant attention, particularly those between Daenerys and Khal Drogo, played by Jason Momoa. While their on-screen interactions were sometimes unsettling, including a violent encounter early in their forced marriage, the atmosphere behind the scenes was strikingly different.

Recalling one memorable moment, Clarke shared how a particular scene required comic relief due to its heavy emotional weight. During the filming of a controversial scene, Momoa lightened the mood by using an unconventional prop—a pink, fluffy sock—for modesty.

“So, obviously, there’s nudity, and you try to lighten the mood,” Clarke explained. “Not only was it a s*x scene, but a violent one at that. Instead of a modesty sock, Jason used a big, pink, fluffy sock.”

Clarke admitted she couldn’t hold back her laughter, causing temporary delays in filming. “It’s huge and pink, and I didn’t know what to do,” she said during a humorous appearance on The Graham Norton Show. The clip has since gained viral attention online.

Emilia Clarke’s Struggles During GoT

While Clarke enjoyed many moments on set, she also faced challenges during the long-running series. The actress revealed that filming Game of Thrones left her feeling lost at times.

Her struggles extended beyond the professional sphere, as she endured two life-threatening aneurysms and the devastating loss of her father during the show’s production.

Despite these hardships, Clarke’s resilience and humor became hallmarks of her experience on the series, endearing her to fans both on and off the screen.