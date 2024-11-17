Home
Monday, November 18, 2024
Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Actress and producer Eva Longoria has addressed recent speculation surrounding her decision to move out of the United States.

Here’s what she said!

The ‘Desperate Housewives’ star, who has been living in Europe, clarified that her relocation was not due to some political reason but all because of her professional commitments.

In an interview with her friend Ana Navarro on *The View: Behind the Table* podcast, Longoria explained, “Will you please let them know I didn’t move out of the United States because of Trump?” She further elaborated, “I’ve been in Europe for almost three years because of my work. People just grabbed some clickbait stuff to be divisive, which makes me so sad.”

Many speculated that Longoria, a Pro-Democrat, left the country soon after Trump’s re-election as 47th president of US. She has also campaigned for Kamala Harris.

Longoria in Europe

Longoria has been spending much of her time between Spain and Mexico City, where she has been involved in various international projects. Her recent work includes the Apple TV series Land of Women, which was filmed in Spain, as well as her upcoming CNN series, Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain. “I left because my work took me there,” she said, emphasizing that her relocation had nothing to do with the US political situation.

What led to people think it was Trump?

Some of Longoria’s earlier comments were interpreted as criticism of the current state of the US. In a recent Marie Claire interview, she mentioned how living in Los Angeles felt different in recent years, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic. “The vibe was different,” she said. “Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes—not that I want to criticize California—it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”

Longoria also expressed concern for Americans who are facing difficulties in the current socio-political climate. Reflecting on Trump’s re-election, she commented, “The shocking part is not that he won. It’s that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office.” She added, “I’m privileged. I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.”

Longoria acknowledged that living outside the US has given her a break from the constant media coverage and political turmoil. “Being away from the 24-hour news cycle puts you in a bit of a bubble, for sure,” she noted.

Amid all this, she has made it all clear that her decision to move was based solely on her career opportunities abroad.

