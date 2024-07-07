F1 Teaser Trailer: 60-Year-Old Brad Pitt Gets In The Driver Seat As Formula 1 Driver, Internet Says, 'Most Ridiculous Thing'

The very first teaser trailer of Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 movie aptly titled F1 has finally hit the Internet. The Hollywood A-lister stars as former Formula 1 driver Sonny Hayes, who returns to the sport and joins hands and mentors rookie teammate Joshua Pearce (Idris) on the fictional APXGP team.

In the teaser, Brad Pitt says, “Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston and now McLaren all have a speed on the straights. Our shot is battling it in the turns. We need to build our car for combat.” The teaser also features the iconic song of Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You’ in the background as a high-paced action takes the centre stage.

The teaser of Brad Pitt‘s latest was released hours before the British Grand Prix’s begin. The movies is made in collaboration with ten Formula 1 teams. The scenes have been filmed during real F1 races like British Grand Prix, and the Rolex 24 at Daytona sports cars as we got to see it in the high-octane teaser.

The film, which is all set to release in June 2025 also stars Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo in the supporting cast. It will be later streamed on Apple +.

The movie is helmed by Joseph Kosinski, who is best known for directing Tom Cruise‘s Top Gun: Maverick, and Tron: Legacy.

Fan Reactions To Brad Pitt’s F1 Teaser

ah yes, the 60 year old american f1 driver. super realistic — ana (@sextappen) July 7, 2024

He’s 60 years old.

This is definitely not Rush. — Tracey Kent (@TraceyKent) July 7, 2024

Will Brad Pitt, age 60, playing an F1 driver, avg. age 27.6 years old, be the most ridiculous thing about the F1 Apple movie? I hope not. BRING THE MAXIMUM SILLINESS. — Cortney (@cortneycomments) July 7, 2024

I know Brad Pitt looks really good for his age…but he’s 60. If this was real life, he would have been considered an “ancient” @F1 driver 20 years ago. There’s only so much I can suspend my disbelief. https://t.co/IRSfztQmEy — DrDaveDeFi 🔺⛓️ (@DrDaveDeFi) July 7, 2024

