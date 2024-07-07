Is Akshay Kumar Pushing The Release Date Of Sarfira Due To Kalki 2898 AD's Unstoppable Performance At Box Office?

Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas in the lead is unstoppable at the box office with the movie swiftly racing towards the 1000 crore mark at the global box office. Come next Friday, Kalki will face competition from Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 who ironically also stars in Kalki 2898 AD.

Apart from Indian 2, Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira is also hitting the screens on July 12. While the makers of Indian 2 are confident about their movie performing well despite competing with Kalki 2898 AD, the makers of Sarfira are apparently planning to push the release date of the movie

Is Akshay Kumar Pushing The Release Date Of Sarfira Due To Kalki 2898 AD?

The continued success of Kalki 2898 AD has apparently got the makers of Akshay Kumar Sarfira’s thinking. If sources are to be believed, Sarfira is likely to get postponed and an official announcement regarding the same might be made soon.

According to an insider, a source close to the reports told Times Now, “The producers have not yet taken a call to postpone Sarfira.” The insider added, “But with Kalki being unstoppable and Kamal Haasan’s Hindustani 2 locked in for July 12, plus Akshay Kumar’s alarming low success ratio recently, Sarfira is likely to be postponed.”

The producers are yet to make a final call on this. Akshay Kumar’s alarming low success ratio at the box office is also another reason why Sarfira is likely to get postponed. For the unversed, Sarfira was initially scheduled for release in September 2023 but was later postponed to February 2024.

Kalki 2898 AD currently stands tall with Rs.800 crore at the global box-office. The blockbuster stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles along with Kamal Haasan as the antagonist.

About Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira?

Sarfira tells the tale of a guy who, in spite of many challenges, decides to make inexpensive airlines available to people from all backgrounds. Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal will play important supporting parts with Akshay Kumar, who assumes the role of the main character.

A theatrical runtime of two hours and thirty-five minutes (155 minutes) has been allotted to the drama film, which is a remake of the popular Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. In the film, Suriya will also appear in a cameo.

