Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh To Lead Aditya Dhar's Mission Thriller With Sanjay Dutt And R. Madhavan

Aditya Dhar might have faced troubles with The Immortal Ashwatthama and he might not have been able to deliver another box-office mega-hit in more than five years, it looks like things might be finally getting better for the director.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Aditya Dhar has roped-in a massive ensemble cast for his next mission-based thrilled movie called Dhurandhar. Scroll down to know all the details.

Ranveer Singh To Lead Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh has been roped in by Aditya Dhar for his new project Dhurandhar, as reported by Peeping Moon. Apart from him, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal will also star in the movie.

They are thought to have conceptually locked it, even if it’s still not technically signed, and all other modalities are being worked out swiftly. In this action-packed, mission-based thriller, Ranveer will lead the project while Dutt, Madhavan, and Rampal will play important roles.

If reports are to be believed, Ranveer Singh will play the role of an intelligence officer in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. However, it is not known what characters will other actors play. We will keep you posted.

In collaboration with a large studio, Aditya and his brother Lokesh Dhar will produce this film under their B62 Studios label. The project is being marketed as a big budget production with unprecedented numbers of shots to be taken in India and abroad. Pre-production has already started, and the director hopes to start shooting it by the end of the year, depending on the lead actor’s schedule. Aditya Dhar was contacted for confirmation, but we haven’t heard back from him yet.

