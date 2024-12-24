Home
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Fire Breaks Out At Shaan’s Residence; Singer Shares Inside Details, Says, ‘Horrible’

Shaan, a popular Bollywood singer who lives on the eleventh floor of the building with his family, was among those impacted by the fire at Fortune Enclave, a 15-story residential complex in Bandra West.

Fire Breaks Out At Shaan’s Residence; Singer Shares Inside Details, Says, ‘Horrible’

On Tuesday morning, Fortune Enclave, a 15-story residential complex in Bandra West, was the scene of a fire. When the building caught fire, the residents became extremely alarmed as the smoke and flames quickly spread throughout the complex.

Shaan, a popular Bollywood singer who lives on the eleventh floor of the building with his family, was among those impacted.

Shaan took to social media to say that he and his family were safe and undamaged, giving his supporters a comforting update. In his update, Shaan thanked the fire department and the neighbors for their prompt action in ensuring everyone’s safety throughout this disturbing situation.

Shaan Shares Details

Shaan took to Instagram to update his followers about the terrifying ordeal. “Dear all, as the news spreads about the fire in our building… just to let you all know that we are safe. The fire was on the 7th floor; we live on higher floors. We managed to escape to the 15th floor and waited to be rescued,” he wrote.

Describing the incident as “horrible,” Shaan expressed gratitude to the fire brigade and other officials for their quick response. “A big thank you to the fire department, the Mumbai police, and @advocateashishshelar for their quick and timely action,” he added.

Shaan and his wife, Radhika Mukherjee, along with their sons, Soham and Shubh, waited on the 15th floor until it was safe to evacuate. “To cut a long horrible story short, we are absolutely fine… waiting to go back home once there is a clearer picture from the fire department,” Shaan assured his followers.

About the fire

The fire started in a flat on the seventh floor and was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade at 12:57 am. It was categorized as a Level I fire and was brought under control by 3:20 am after two-and-a-half hours of firefighting efforts.

During the rescue operation, nine people, including one male and eight females, were evacuated from the 15th floor. Firefighters also rescued three individuals from the eighth floor and one woman from the second floor.

An 80-year-old woman, found unconscious on the eighth floor, was transported to Bhabha Hospital, Bandra, where her condition is reported to be stable.

While no fatalities have been reported, the cause of the fire is under investigation. Residents have been temporarily evacuated as authorities assess the damage and ensure safety.

