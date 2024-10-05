Home
Monday, October 7, 2024
Fran Drescher To Play Timothee Chalamet's Mother In 'Marty Supreme'

Drescher is best known as the star of 'The Nanny', a CBS sitcom that aired from 1993 to 1999 and earned her two Emmy nominations and two Golden Globe nominations

Fran Drescher To Play Timothee Chalamet’s Mother In ‘Marty Supreme’

‘The Nanny’ star Fran Drescher has joined the cast of Josh Safdie’s table tennis movie ‘Marty Supreme’. She will be seen playing the role of the mother of Timothee Chalamet’s character, reported Variety. Starring alongside Chalamet and Drescher are Gwyneth Paltrow and Tyler. The plot of the film is still not revealed

Drescher is best known as the star of ‘The Nanny’, a CBS sitcom that aired from 1993 to 1999 and earned her two Emmy nominations and two Golden Globe nominations. Her cinematic credits include The Beautician and the Beast, UHF, This Is Spinal Tap, and the animated “Hotel Transylvania” films.

Drescher was elected president of SAG-AFTRA in 2021, and, in 2023, she led the union during the five-month actors’ strike that disrupted the entertainment industry and earned performers an increased minimum wage,
‘Marty Supreme’ is Drescher’s first film role since the strike ended, though she is also expected to appear in the “Spinal Tap” sequel.

Drescher made her cinematic debut in 1977 with a small role in Saturday Night Fever, followed by American Hot Wax (1978) and Wes Craven’s horror thriller Stranger In Our House (1978). In the 1980s, she rose to prominence as a comedy actress, appearing in films such as Gorp (1980), The Hollywood Knights (1980), Doctor Detroit (1983), This Is Spinal Tap (1984), and UHF (1989), as well as making guest appearances on various television shows.

In the 2000s, Drescher starred in the sitcoms ‘Living with Fran’ and ‘Happily Divorced’. From 2012 to 2022, she acted in the animated ‘Hotel Transylvania’ film series. In 2014, Drescher made her Broadway debut in Cinderella as stepmother Madame.

MUST READ | Will Smith On Self-Discovery Through Music: I Am Starting To Be More…

(With inputs from ANI)

