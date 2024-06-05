From Kangana Ranaut's Debut To Hema Malini Scoring A Hat-Trick, A Look At Celebrities Who Won Big In Lok Sabha Elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections on June 4. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA alliance secured a majority with 293 seats, while the Congress Party-led INDI Alliance won 234 seats.

Many film celebrities participated in this General Election, with a significant number of them emerging victorious. The following is a list of those film celebrities who have been elected to serve their constituencies in Parliament.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut entered the political scene by running as a BJP candidate from her hometown of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. In an impressive debut, she won decisively, defeating Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh by a significant margin of 74,755 votes. Prior to the results, Kangana expressed to reporters that she was very emotional about the result in Mandi, stating that her “motherland” had called her back.

According to the latest data from the Election Commission, the Bollywood actor-turned-politician secured 5,37,022 votes. Vikramaditya Singh, son of the late six-time Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Virbhadra Singh, followed with 4,62,267 votes, as revealed by the poll body.

Pawan Kalyan

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan secured a victory in the Pithapuram Assembly seat during the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, defeating his YSR Congress Party rival Vanga Geetha. Actor Pawan Kalyan made a significant mark in political history by winning the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls. Celebrations have erupted across the state, with the most notable one by his wife Anna Lezhneva. As the leader of the Jana Sena Party, Pawan Kalyan won the Pithapuram Assembly seat, defeating his YSR Congress Party opponent Vanga Geetha by a margin of over 70,000 votes.

Arun Govil

Renowned for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the iconic TV series Ramayan, Arun Govil contested from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on a BJP ticket. Despite an initial setback, he emerged victorious, winning the seat by a margin of 10,585 votes and defeating Samajwadi Party candidate Sunita Verma.

At 66, Govil replaced three-time BJP MP Rajendra Agarwal, who had held the Meerut seat since 2014. This was the actor’s first time contesting in the Lok Sabha elections after joining the BJP in 2021. Earlier this year, when the BJP invited various film and television celebrities to Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha, Govil was also in attendance.

Hema Malini

Hema Malini, the ‘Dream Girl’ of Indian cinema, demonstrated her political acumen by securing a win in the Mathura constituency for the third consecutive time. Her impressive victory, with a margin of 2,93,407 votes, underscores her enduring popularity and the affection of her constituents. The veteran star beat 16 candidates to win. The 75-year-old BJP leader won her third consecutive term from Mathura, with her closest rival for the seat being Congress party’s Mukesh Dhangar. Another contender in the tight race was former IRS officer Suresh Singh of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Shatrughan Sinha

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha secured a victory on a Trinamool Congress (TMC) ticket, winning by a margin of 59,564 votes. Contesting from the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal, the veteran actor emerged triumphant. Initially, the BJP had announced Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh as its candidate for Asansol, but he later withdrew from the race, citing his inability to contest the polls.

Manoj Tiwari

Bhojpuri superstar and BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari, who was contesting from the North-East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, defeated Congress candidate and former JNU students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar. Not only Bollywood stars but also Bhojpuri superstar Manoj Tiwari secured his victory for the third consecutive time in the North-East Delhi Lok Sabha, defeating Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar by a notable margin of 1,37,066 votes.

This Lok Sabha seat witnessed a fierce battle between BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar. Both candidates, originally from Bihar, contested in Delhi’s constituency, which is predominantly home to the Purvanchali population from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Ravi Kishan

Ravi Kishan, known for his captivating performances, triumphed in Gorakhpur, won by a margin of 1,03,526 votes, adding another accolade to his illustrious career. After winning hearts with his performance in Laapataa Ladies, actor and BJP candidate Ravi Kishan secured victory in Gorakhpur, receiving 585,834 votes. Nishad polled 482,308 votes, while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Javed Simnani garnered over 55,000 votes.

Suresh Gopi

BJP candidate and Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi emerged victorious in Kerala’s Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, defeating Congress’ K Muraleedharan and CPI candidate Sunil Kumar. Suresh Gopi made history by securing the first seat for BJP in Kerala, winning by a margin of 74,686 votes against CPI-M’s Sunilkumar. The actor-turned-politician received 4,12,338 votes, surpassing his rival’s 3,37,652. Gopi also served as a Rajya Sabha MP from 2016 to 2022.

Other actors from the Bengali film industry like Dev Adhikary, Hiran Chatterjee, Locket Chatterjee, Rachana Banerjee, June Malia, and Satabdi Roy made their debut in the political arena.

