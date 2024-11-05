Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’, directed by Chidananda S Naik, will represent India in the Oscars 2025 Live Action Short Film category.

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

FTII’s award-winning Kannada short film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’, directed by Chidananda S Naik, has qualified for the Oscars 2025 in the Live Action Short Film category. The film’s journey from regional storytelling to global recognition exemplifies the power of Indian folk narratives on the world stage.*

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has announced that ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’, directed by its alumnus Chidananda S Naik, will represent India in the Oscars 2025 Live Action Short Film category. This recognition follows a series of accolades, most notably winning first prize in the La Cinef Selection at the Cannes Film Festival, a milestone that brought widespread international attention to the project.

Naik’s 16-minute film draws inspiration from Indian folk stories and traditional lore, unfolding a story that is both evocative and surreal. Set in a rustic village, ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ revolves around an elderly woman who disrupts her community by stealing a rooster, leading to the disappearance of sunlight and sending the village into chaos. To restore balance, a prophecy is invoked, and the woman’s family is exiled, embarking on a journey to retrieve the rooster. This quest captures not just the desperation of the characters but also the deep-rooted beliefs of the community, reflecting the rich tapestry of Indian folk traditions.

“Creating this film has been a dream for as long as I can remember,” Naik shared, noting his deep-rooted desire to recreate the immersive experience of folk storytelling. “Our goal was to take viewers beyond merely hearing these tales to actually living them,” he said, highlighting how his creative team endeavored to evoke the authenticity of these tales through visuals, sound, and pacing.

At the Cannes Film Festival, the film’s artistry and Naik’s keen direction were highly commended by the La Cinef Jury, who praised it as “an illumination that, from the depths of the night, shines with humor and a keen sense of direction.” Suraj Thakur’s cinematography, Manoj V’s editing, and Abhishek Kadam’s sound design collectively brought Naik’s vision to life, blending humor, poignancy, and cultural significance.

ALSO READ: Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It Regressive

Filed under

film and television institute of india Oscar Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know...
Advertisement

Also Read

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot Counting Could Fuel Misinformation

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot...

Harris Makes Final Appeal To Voters At Star-Studded Philadelphia Rally

Harris Makes Final Appeal To Voters At Star-Studded Philadelphia Rally

Entertainment

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To Do Next

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It Regressive

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It

Did Elon Musk’s EX Grimes Take A Clever Dig At Him With A Sneaky ‘Space’ Comment? Find Out Here

Did Elon Musk’s EX Grimes Take A Clever Dig At Him With A Sneaky ‘Space’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India, Dos & Don’ts

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India,

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox