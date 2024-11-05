FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’, directed by Chidananda S Naik, will represent India in the Oscars 2025 Live Action Short Film category.

FTII’s award-winning Kannada short film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’, directed by Chidananda S Naik, has qualified for the Oscars 2025 in the Live Action Short Film category. The film’s journey from regional storytelling to global recognition exemplifies the power of Indian folk narratives on the world stage.*

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has announced that ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’, directed by its alumnus Chidananda S Naik, will represent India in the Oscars 2025 Live Action Short Film category. This recognition follows a series of accolades, most notably winning first prize in the La Cinef Selection at the Cannes Film Festival, a milestone that brought widespread international attention to the project.

Naik’s 16-minute film draws inspiration from Indian folk stories and traditional lore, unfolding a story that is both evocative and surreal. Set in a rustic village, ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ revolves around an elderly woman who disrupts her community by stealing a rooster, leading to the disappearance of sunlight and sending the village into chaos. To restore balance, a prophecy is invoked, and the woman’s family is exiled, embarking on a journey to retrieve the rooster. This quest captures not just the desperation of the characters but also the deep-rooted beliefs of the community, reflecting the rich tapestry of Indian folk traditions.

“Creating this film has been a dream for as long as I can remember,” Naik shared, noting his deep-rooted desire to recreate the immersive experience of folk storytelling. “Our goal was to take viewers beyond merely hearing these tales to actually living them,” he said, highlighting how his creative team endeavored to evoke the authenticity of these tales through visuals, sound, and pacing.

At the Cannes Film Festival, the film’s artistry and Naik’s keen direction were highly commended by the La Cinef Jury, who praised it as “an illumination that, from the depths of the night, shines with humor and a keen sense of direction.” Suraj Thakur’s cinematography, Manoj V’s editing, and Abhishek Kadam’s sound design collectively brought Naik’s vision to life, blending humor, poignancy, and cultural significance.

