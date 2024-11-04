Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It Regressive

In an interview with actress Rubina Dilaik, Sana shared insights into her shift from glamour to modesty, recalling her discomfort with how her clothing choices evolved over time.

In the world of social media, where opinions fly as freely as fashion choices, a heated exchange of words have recently emerged around former actress Sana Khan’s controversial remarks about women’s clothing. Why? Well, it all started wheb Sana expressed her thoughts on men who “allow” their wives to wear revealing outfits. This incident caused stir on social media.

Talking about Social media and not mentioning the sensation Uorfi Javed is a crime, known for her bold style and outspoken views, Uorfi took to Instagram to address Sana’s comments, calling them out as regressive.

Sana Khan’s Journey from Bollywood to Spirituality

Sana Khan, who captivated audiences with her roles in films like ‘Jai Ho’ and ‘Wajah Tum Ho’, bid farewell to Bollywood in 2020 following her marriage to Mufti Anas Saiyad. Her decision to quit acting was fueled by a newfound dedication to spirituality and her desire to live a life devoted to service.

Reflecting on her past in an interview with actress Rubina Dilaik, Sana shared insights into her shift from glamour to modesty, recalling her discomfort with how her clothing choices evolved over time.

Sana explained her view that she no longer felt aligned with the entertainment industry and expressed regret about the kind of influence her choices might have had on young fans. “In my journey from sleeveless to backless, I didn’t realize when it happened that I started seeing nudity as a form of modernism and power,” she revealed during the podcast.

The Controversial Comment on “Allowing” Women to Wear Short Clothes

During her chat with Rubina Dilaik, Sana shared her perspective on men who “allow” their wives to wear short or revealing clothes. She stated, “Every man wants his wife to dress modestly, right? Sometimes I see husbands proudly take their wives out in short clothes and call them hot. And a random guy will also call her hot, especially when she’s wearing revealing clothes. And you feel proud of it?”

Sana’s remarks quickly attracted criticism, with many accusing her of making judgmental and outdated remarks about women’s autonomy and clothing choices.

Uorfi Javed Speaks Out: “Your Choices Don’t Make You Superior”

Uorfi Javed, who frequently faces criticism for her unique and bold fashion, responded directly to Sana’s comments on her Instagram story. Sharing her thoughts, Uorfi wrote, “Bringing other women down, considering yourself superior because of your new ‘clothing choices.’

Your choices don’t make you superior to the ones who make different choices.” She highlighted the double standard of expecting tolerance while judging others and suggested that everyone deserves the freedom to make personal choices without being shamed.

In her post, Uorfi emphasized that Sana’s choice to embrace a different lifestyle doesn’t make her better than women who dress differently, stating, “If you can wear whatever you want and don’t want to be judged, other women can demand that too.” By addressing Sana’s comment head-on, Uorfi underscored the importance of mutual respect for diverse perspectives and lifestyle choices.

This exchange also underscores an age-old debate: the tension between traditional notions of modesty and modern expressions of self-empowerment. For some, choosing modest clothing aligns with personal values or beliefs, while others see bold fashion as a symbol of freedom and self-expression. In both cases, the ability to choose without fear of judgment is at the core of true autonomy.

