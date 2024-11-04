Here’s All SHOCKING Bollywood Revelations Salman Khan’s Ex Somy Ali Made On Reddit’s Fiery AMA Session

A name that has just appeared from nowhere after Salman-Lawrence feud is Somy Ali. Earlier, when Salman Khan got a threat call from lawrence Bishnoi Gang, it was Somy Ali who got the spotlight after she asked to talk to Lawrence Bishnoi and apologise on behalf on Salman. Since then, she has been a hot topic, as she finds one after other ways to remain in the centre of the controversy.

Now, Former Bollywood actress Somy Ali recently made headlines with an explosive “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. Here’s a cumulation of SHOCKING things she revealed.

Salman Khan, A Silly Teenage Crush

Somy Ali’s entry into Bollywood was rooted not in an ambition for acting, but in a teenage infatuation with Salman Khan. “I didn’t go there to act; it was a silly crush,” Ali admitted during her AMA.

Her initial fascination, however, soon gave way to a relationship that was far from what she had imagined. Describing her time with Khan, Ali revealed that she was only 16 when they began dating, but their relationship quickly spiraled into chaos. She accused Khan of being unfaithful, claiming he had “eight one-night stands” while they were together.

Exit From Bollywood

In response to a question about her departure from the film industry, Ali said, “I was tired of Salman’s eight night stands, not just one. I also didn’t like being physically and verbally abused.” Her decision to leave, she noted, came after learning about Khan’s involvement with another actress, believed to be Aishwarya Rai. Ali added that she prioritized her education after leaving Bollywood behind.

‘Ted Bunny Has better manners than Salman’

Ali’s portrayal of Salman Khan during the AMA was damning. She compared him unfavorably to infamous serial killer Ted Bundy, stating, “I think Ted Bundy had better manners than Salman.” This harsh comparison underscored the deep resentment she harbors over her experiences.

She also claimed that Khan’s influence in Bollywood had repercussions on her career, saying, “I have been approached many times for Bollywood projects, but some ex-boyfriend has blocked me from returning for fear I will expose him for what he truly is.”

BTown Industry Scandals

Beyond her personal experiences, Ali touched on high-profile controversies that continue to haunt Bollywood. Most notably, she brought up the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, asserting that his demise was not a suicide but a murder. This echoes ongoing conspiracy theories that have persisted since Rajput’s tragic death in 2020, which sent shockwaves through India and highlighted discussions around mental health and industry practices. Ali’s comments add fuel to the claims that Rajput’s death was part of a larger, concealed story involving power and influence in Bollywood.

Ali also referenced the 2013 death of actress Jiah Khan, who was found dead in her home under mysterious circumstances. Ali hinted that Jiah was pregnant at the time and suggested that her connection with Sooraj Pancholi, who reportedly sought advice from Salman Khan, played a part in the tragedy.

Ever be a Bigg Boss contestant?

Despite the sensational revelations, Somy Ali made it clear that she has no interest in returning to the spotlight through reality TV. When asked if she would consider joining the cast of *Bigg Boss*, a popular Indian reality show hosted by Salman Khan, she firmly responded, “No. Not with Salman anywhere in even close proximity.”

What she has to say on the Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi Controversy

Ali also spoke about the ongoing threat against Khan’s life by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. She described Bishnoi as the new “Dawood and Chota Shakeel of Bollywood” but emphasized that she is against violence. “I am anti the death penalty and murder, be it Salman or a stranger on the street. I do not care for Salman—in fact, I can’t stand him—but I do not want him murdered, as I am a pacifist and a Gandhi follower.”

Interestingly, Ali’s involvement in this controversy extended beyond her Reddit session. Recently, she reached out to Lawrence Bishnoi through an Instagram post, requesting a Zoom call and expressing a desire to visit his temple in Rajasthan. Her message read, “Namaste, Lawrence bhai, I’ve heard and seen that you are able to do Zoom calls despite being in jail. I want to speak to you. Please let me know whether we can arrange something.”

