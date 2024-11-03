Home
Monday, November 4, 2024
Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi Bhaiyya’

Salman Khan continues to anchor the show on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ now scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays, Ravi Kishan steps in on Sundays.

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi Bhaiyya’

The reality TV giant, Bigg Boss 18, continues to spice up its already intense and drama-filled season with the addition of a new host for a special weekly segment.

Renowned Bhojpuri actor and seasoned entertainer Ravi Kishan has officially joined the show, launching a segment titled ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi Bhaiyya – Garda Uda Denge’ to be aired every Sunday.

Bigg Boss Spicy Weekends With Salman Khan and Ravi Kishan

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by the ever-popular Salman Khan, has always found innovative ways to keep its content fresh and engaging.

While Khan continues to anchor the show on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ now scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays, Ravi Kishan steps in on Sundays. Kishan’s return marks a “homecoming” for the actor, who was a finalist in the inaugural season of the show back in 2006 and remains beloved by audiences for his infectious charisma.

Kishan’s segment, Haye Daiyaa with Ravi Bhaiyya’, promises to shake things up with a mix of humor, revelations, and candid interactions. True to his flamboyant persona, Kishan has promised to “unmask real faces” and bring a fresh energy to the house that could shift alliances and reveal hidden truths. Fans are eager to witness what he refers to as “truth bombs” and the moments when he will “wake some people up from their slumber” or “ignite an affair” between contestants.

Ravi Kishan is no stranger to the Bigg Boss house. His memorable appearance as a contestant in the first season saw him as one of the finalists, and he famously coined the phrase, “zindagi jhand ba phir bhi ghamand ba” which resonated with audiences and cemented his legacy within the show’s history. His deep association with *Bigg Boss* adds a layer of nostalgia and credibility to his new hosting role.

In a recent statement, Kishan expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “Bigg Boss has an unmatched place in the Indian television realm, and for me, being part of its legacy is an absolute thrill. It is truly special for me because I am a huge fan of the show.”

What to Expect from ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi Bhaiyya’

Kishan, who appeared for his debut segment dressed as a police officer, hinted at what viewers could expect from his appearance. “Some people gain great limelight from this house, and some end up only giving justifications throughout their lives after this show. Now I will unmask many people’s real faces. I will wake some people up from their slumber while trying to ignite an affair between others. Mostly, I am coming on the show to drop truth bombs,” he added.

His unique approach is expected to push contestants out of their comfort zones, creating unexpected twists and more candid moments that viewers love. The addition of Kishan’s segment could not have come at a better time, as the show’s theme *Time ka Tandav* has already set a high bar for drama and unpredictability.

The Contestants and the Ongoing Drama

Bigg Boss 18 boasts a lineup of diverse and dynamic contestants including Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Rajat Dalal, Arfeen Khan, and Vivian Dsena, to name a few. The season has already witnessed eliminations with Hema Sharma, Muskan Bamne, Nyrraa M Banerji, and Shehzada Dhami exiting the house. The recent entry of wild card contestants Digvijay Singh Rathee and Kashish Kapoor, who made an impactful and contentious entrance, adds more layers to the developing narrative.

Ravi Kishan’s new segment comes at a time when the contestants are grappling with alliances and facing fierce competition. Fans are keenly anticipating how Kishan’s return will influence the dynamics of the house, especially with his known penchant for revealing harsh truths.

Ravi Kishan is an established actor, politician, and television personality. He currently serves as a Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur and has an extensive filmography spanning Bhojpuri, Hindi, and Telugu cinema. His latest film, ‘Lapataa Ladies, has been selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars, solidifying his position as a versatile talent in the industry.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Shares About The Low Pay For Dunki, 'Big Film Stars Often Choose Co-stars Who Won't Outshine Them'

 

