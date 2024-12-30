Home
Monday, December 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Gal Gadot Opens Up About Her Fourth Pregnancy, Reveals She Had Emergency Surgery for Brain Blood Clot

Gal Gadot, widely known for her roles in Wonder Woman and Fast and Furious, recently opened up about a harrowing health scare she faced during her pregnancy. In an emotional social media post shared on Sunday night, the actress revealed her experience with a life-threatening brain condition that ultimately resulted in the birth of her fourth daughter, Ori.

A Terrifying Diagnosis During Pregnancy

In the eighth month of her pregnancy, Gadot began experiencing debilitating headaches that left her bedridden for weeks. After undergoing an MRI, she was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in her brain, a condition known as cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT).

“For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth,” Gadot shared. “In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live.”

Gal Gadot’s Emergency Surgery and a Miracle Birth

Following her diagnosis, Gadot was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery. During the procedure, her daughter Ori was delivered. Reflecting on the experience, Gadot explained the significance behind her daughter’s name.

“Her name, meaning ‘my light,’ wasn’t chosen by chance,” she wrote. “Before the surgery, I told Jaron that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel.”

Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the medical team at Cedars-Sinai Hospital and weeks of intensive care, Gadot not only survived the ordeal but began a journey of recovery. “Today, I am fully healed and filled with gratitude for the life I’ve been given back,” she said.

Gadot Raises Awareness About a Rare Condition

Gadot chose to share her story at the end of the year to raise awareness about the condition she faced. She highlighted that cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT) is a rare but serious condition, affecting approximately 3 in 100,000 pregnant women aged 30 and above.

“I had no idea that 3 in 100,000 pregnant women in the 30s+ age group are diagnosed with CVT (develop a blood clot in the brain),” she wrote. “It’s so important to identify early because it’s treatable. While rare, it’s a possibility, and knowing it exists is the first step to addressing it.”

She emphasized that her intention in sharing the story was not to alarm but to empower others. “If even one person feels compelled to take action for their health because of this story, it will have been worth sharing,” Gadot stated.

Moving Forward with Gratitude

Gadot, who shares four daughters with her husband Jaron Varsano, expressed deep gratitude for her recovery and the support she received during such a challenging time.

As she continues to heal and move forward, Gadot will next be seen portraying the Evil Queen in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Snow White. Her resilience and determination to raise awareness serve as an inspiration to many, proving that even in the face of adversity, strength and hope can prevail.

