LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2025 Nobel Peace Prize China news emmanuel macron Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize 2025 Nobel Peace Prize China news emmanuel macron Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize 2025 Nobel Peace Prize China news emmanuel macron Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize 2025 Nobel Peace Prize China news emmanuel macron Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2025 Nobel Peace Prize China news emmanuel macron Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize 2025 Nobel Peace Prize China news emmanuel macron Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize 2025 Nobel Peace Prize China news emmanuel macron Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize 2025 Nobel Peace Prize China news emmanuel macron Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > George Clooney pulls from personal experience to play filmstar in 'Jay Kelly'

George Clooney pulls from personal experience to play filmstar in 'Jay Kelly'

George Clooney pulls from personal experience to play filmstar in 'Jay Kelly'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 11, 2025 07:43:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

George Clooney pulls from personal experience to play filmstar in 'Jay Kelly'

(Fixes grammatical error in paragraph 6) By Hanna Rantala LONDON (Reuters) -Two-time Oscar winner George Clooney drew from his own life to play a Hollywood legend in his new movie "Jay Kelly."     The comedy-drama stars Clooney as ageing global superstar Jay Kelly and combines humour with contemplation on the cost of celebrity and fame.     "There are elements certainly about the experience that I've had, but not so many regrets, which I think is 'thank God'," Clooney, 64, said while attending the movie's London Film Festival premiere on Friday. "It's personal, but I'm not as unhappy as that guy. I have a family that I love and kids who I think still love me. They're eight, there's time to screw it up. And I have friends that I don't pay."     Directed by Noah Baumbach, who co-wrote the screenplay with actress Emily Mortimer, "Jay Kelly" sees the titular character reflect on his past and present as he travels to Europe with his large entourage.      The group, including his publicist Liz, played by Laura Dern, and hair and makeup artist Candy (Mortimer), slowly disintegrates along the journey. But Kelly's loyal manager Ron, portrayed by Adam Sandler, stays by his side and takes stock of his own life.     "You see somebody who, when they make a movie, it takes a lot of time away from your family. I've always tried to bring family around as much as possible," said Sandler. "And like anyone who works for a living, you're away from some stuff you wish you weren't missing. It's dealing with that pain and finding out the best balance."     Baumbach, whose previous films include "Marriage Story" and "White Noise" and who co-wrote the hit movie "Barbie" with his wife Greta Gerwig, said he set out to make a movie about an actor in crisis.     "I think it was a way to tell a story about all of us in some way," said Baumbach. "An actor was a kind of stand-in for all of us who are trying to figure out the gap between how we present ourselves to the world and who we may actually be, and as we get older, also how we contend with that."     "Jay Kelly", which features a starry supporting cast including Billy Crudup, Riley Keough, Louis Partridge, Isla Fisher, Jim Broadbent and Gerwig, receives a limited theatrical release in November and starts streaming on Netflix on December 5.  (Reporting by Hanna Rantala; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 7:43 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Sidharth Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari Hits OTT, Watch The Romantic Comedy Now For Just Rs 349
Mirai OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Teja Sajja And Manchu Manoj’s Fantasy Adventure Film Unfold
Bigg Boss 19 Chaos: Farrhana Bhatt Calls Malti Chahar ‘Ghatiya Aurat’ Oversleep Spat, Watch Explosive Moment
Who is Pratibha Ranta? Age, Movies, Net worth in Rupees
Drake's defamation suit against UMG over Lamar's 'Not Like Us' dismissed

LATEST NEWS

George Clooney pulls from personal experience to play filmstar in 'Jay Kelly'
‘I Did Not Say Then Give It To Me’: Trump Reacts To Not Winning Nobel, Says He Saved Millions Of Lives
Trump Announces 100% Tariffs On China In Retaliation For Beijing’s Export Restrictions
TRUMP: VENEZUELA OPPOSITION LEADER MACHADO CALLED ME
Emmanuel Macron Reappoints Sébastien Lecornu As French Prime Minister Just Days After He Quit
Did Donald Trump Call Venezuela’s Maria Corina Machado After Her Nobel Peace Prize Win?
Rampur Turf War: After Sitting MP Retaliates, Azam Khan Praises Mayawati, Invokes ‘Old Association’ With Kanshi Ram
Tennessee Explosives Plant Blast Leaves 19 Missing, Feared Dead
‘Natasa Would Have Been Slut-Shamed’: Netizens React As Hardik Pandya Confirms Relationship With Mahieka Sharma
Levi Strauss slips as tariff-related costs overshadow forecast raise
George Clooney pulls from personal experience to play filmstar in 'Jay Kelly'

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

George Clooney pulls from personal experience to play filmstar in 'Jay Kelly'

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

George Clooney pulls from personal experience to play filmstar in 'Jay Kelly'
George Clooney pulls from personal experience to play filmstar in 'Jay Kelly'
George Clooney pulls from personal experience to play filmstar in 'Jay Kelly'
George Clooney pulls from personal experience to play filmstar in 'Jay Kelly'

QUICK LINKS