Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, January 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Golden Globes 2025: Here’s Why Taylor Swift Did Not Attend The Award Night

Taylor Swift made headlines at the 2024 Golden Globes, where her green sequin Gucci gown sparked speculation about the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

Golden Globes 2025: Here’s Why Taylor Swift Did Not Attend The Award Night

Taylor Swift was absent from both the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. But why?

Well the reason is the Grammy-winning singer, who attended the Golden Globes last year after receiving a nomination for her record-breaking Eras Tour concert film, skipped this year’s ceremony as she wasn’t among the nominees.

Some speculated that she might have been present supporting his boyfriend’s the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, January 5. But she was not there too.

Swift made headlines at the 2024 Golden Globes, where her green sequin Gucci gown sparked speculation about the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) and her viral interactions with friend Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez, Swift’s longtime friend, attended this year’s Golden Globes as a nominee in two categories: Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez and Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Only Murders in the Building. Gomez was accompanied by her fiancé, Benny Blanco, and co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Swift also missed the Kansas City Chiefs’ away game in Denver. Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, had an important game, but the singer, who frequently attended home games during the season, did not travel for this one.

Earlier this week, Swift was spotted in Kansas City celebrating New Year’s Eve with Kelce. According to sources, the couple shared a romantic moment as they rang in the new year together.

Swift’s next professional moves remain unannounced after wrapping her highly successful Eras Tour in December.

Fans continue to speculate about her upcoming projects, though the singer has yet to confirm any plans.

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards aired live on CBS and Paramount+.

ALSO READ: How Did Angelina Jolie’s Mother Die? Actress Recalls How She Stepped Into Hollywood Only To Support Family

Filed under

Golden Globe Awards 2025 Taylor Swift

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Is Justin Trudeau Resigning Sooner Than Expected? Canadian PM Might Soon Vacate The Position

Is Justin Trudeau Resigning Sooner Than Expected? Canadian PM Might Soon Vacate The Position

Golden Globes 2025: It’s A Date Night For Timothée Chalamet As Kylie Jenner Puts On A Racy Display, Internet Loses Its Calm

Golden Globes 2025: It’s A Date Night For Timothée Chalamet As Kylie Jenner Puts On...

Delhi Weather Forecast for January 6, 2025: Hazardous AQI Recorded

Delhi Weather Forecast for January 6, 2025: Hazardous AQI Recorded

Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Loses To Selena Gomez Starrer ‘Emilia Perez’

Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Loses To Selena Gomez Starrer...

Golden Globes 2025 Winners List: Jeremy Allen, Colin Farrell Pick Early Big Awards- See Full List Here!

Golden Globes 2025 Winners List: Jeremy Allen, Colin Farrell Pick Early Big Awards- See Full...

Entertainment

Golden Globes 2025: It’s A Date Night For Timothée Chalamet As Kylie Jenner Puts On A Racy Display, Internet Loses Its Calm

Golden Globes 2025: It’s A Date Night For Timothée Chalamet As Kylie Jenner Puts On

Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Loses To Selena Gomez Starrer ‘Emilia Perez’

Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Loses To Selena Gomez Starrer

Golden Globes 2025 Winners List: Jeremy Allen, Colin Farrell Pick Early Big Awards- See Full List Here!

Golden Globes 2025 Winners List: Jeremy Allen, Colin Farrell Pick Early Big Awards- See Full

Payal Kapadia Shines At Golden Globes 2025 With Two Big Nominations

Payal Kapadia Shines At Golden Globes 2025 With Two Big Nominations

Golden Globes 2025: Host Nikki Glaser Cracks Freak-Off Jokes On Diddy, Leaves Hollywood Crowd In Shock

Golden Globes 2025: Host Nikki Glaser Cracks Freak-Off Jokes On Diddy, Leaves Hollywood Crowd In

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox