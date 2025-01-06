Golden Globes 2025: Here’s Why Taylor Swift Did Not Attend The Award Night

Taylor Swift made headlines at the 2024 Golden Globes, where her green sequin Gucci gown sparked speculation about the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

Taylor Swift was absent from both the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. But why?

Well the reason is the Grammy-winning singer, who attended the Golden Globes last year after receiving a nomination for her record-breaking Eras Tour concert film, skipped this year’s ceremony as she wasn’t among the nominees.

Some speculated that she might have been present supporting his boyfriend’s the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, January 5. But she was not there too.

Swift made headlines at the 2024 Golden Globes, where her green sequin Gucci gown sparked speculation about the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) and her viral interactions with friend Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez, Swift’s longtime friend, attended this year’s Golden Globes as a nominee in two categories: Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez and Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Only Murders in the Building. Gomez was accompanied by her fiancé, Benny Blanco, and co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Swift also missed the Kansas City Chiefs’ away game in Denver. Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, had an important game, but the singer, who frequently attended home games during the season, did not travel for this one.

Earlier this week, Swift was spotted in Kansas City celebrating New Year’s Eve with Kelce. According to sources, the couple shared a romantic moment as they rang in the new year together.

Swift’s next professional moves remain unannounced after wrapping her highly successful Eras Tour in December.

Fans continue to speculate about her upcoming projects, though the singer has yet to confirm any plans.

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards aired live on CBS and Paramount+.

