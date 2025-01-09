Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ Teaser Released – Watch The Thrills Of A Sea Fantasy Like Never Before!

GV Prakash stars in his 25th film Kingston, a sea fantasy drama directed by Kamal Prakash, with the teaser released on January 9. The film features a mysterious storm and supernatural elements, starring Divya Bharathi as the female lead. It is produced by Zee Studios and Parallel Universe.

GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ Teaser Released – Watch The Thrills Of A Sea Fantasy Like Never Before!

Actor and composer GV Prakash is set to lead his 25th film titled Kingston, a sea fantasy adventure film. Directed by debutant Kamal Prakash, the film has created a buzz in the industry with the release of its first teaser on January 9, 2025. GV Prakash, who has already scored music for over 100 films, is stepping into a thrilling new role as the lead actor in this highly anticipated film.

The teaser of Kingston, launched on social media, takes viewers on an intriguing journey into the unknown. It begins with the mysterious disappearance of fishermen who venture into the sea, setting the tone for the film’s supernatural elements. The teaser then shifts to a stormy shipwreck, hinting at dark forces at play. Although the exact conflict is yet to be revealed, the teaser successfully builds curiosity about the film’s premise.

WATCH THE TEASER HERE:

Kingston is helmed by Kamal Prakash, who makes his directorial debut with this ambitious project. The film also features a strong ensemble cast alongside GV Prakash, including actress Divya Bharathi, who plays the female lead. This marks the second collaboration between the two stars after their successful film Bachelor. The supporting cast includes Antony, Chethan, Kumaravel, and Sabu Mohan, all playing crucial roles.

Gokul Benoy has been roped in as the cinematographer, while GV Prakash Kumar, known for his exceptional music composition, also scores the film’s soundtrack. Dialogues for Kingston are penned by Dhivek, with editing overseen by San Lokesh and art direction by S.S. Moorthy. The film is produced by Zee Studios and Parallel Universe, ensuring a top-tier production quality.

In the meantime, fans of GV Prakash and Divya Bharathi can catch their previous film Bachelor on SonyLIV and the OTTplay Premium app. This romantic courtroom drama, in which they face a legal battle over a pregnancy outside of wedlock, offers an intense yet emotional performance by both leads.

As Kingston builds anticipation with its sea fantasy theme and mysterious teaser, it is clear that GV Prakash’s 25th film promises to be a new milestone in his career, taking him further into uncharted territory as an actor.

ALSO READ: When Is Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Re-Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know

Filed under

GV Prakash Kingston Teaser Out

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Supreme Court Dismisses Review Petitions Challenging Same-Sex Marriage Verdict

Supreme Court Dismisses Review Petitions Challenging Same-Sex Marriage Verdict

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

BJP Accuses Arvind Kejriwal Of Disrespecting Purvanchali Voters: ‘How Dare You’

BJP Accuses Arvind Kejriwal Of Disrespecting Purvanchali Voters: ‘How Dare You’

P Jayachandran, Voice Behind 16,000 Songs, Passes Away At 80

P Jayachandran, Voice Behind 16,000 Songs, Passes Away At 80

Is Iran Planning To Relocate Its Capital? Here’s Why

Is Iran Planning To Relocate Its Capital? Here’s Why

Entertainment

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Watch The Roshans Trailer: Uncover The Story Behind Hrithik’s Surname Change From Nagrath To Roshan

Watch The Roshans Trailer: Uncover The Story Behind Hrithik’s Surname Change From Nagrath To Roshan

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To An Indian Buyer For $8.5 Million

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To

Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked To Leave

Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox