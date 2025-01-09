GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ Teaser Released – Watch The Thrills Of A Sea Fantasy Like Never Before!

GV Prakash stars in his 25th film Kingston, a sea fantasy drama directed by Kamal Prakash, with the teaser released on January 9. The film features a mysterious storm and supernatural elements, starring Divya Bharathi as the female lead. It is produced by Zee Studios and Parallel Universe.

Actor and composer GV Prakash is set to lead his 25th film titled Kingston, a sea fantasy adventure film. Directed by debutant Kamal Prakash, the film has created a buzz in the industry with the release of its first teaser on January 9, 2025. GV Prakash, who has already scored music for over 100 films, is stepping into a thrilling new role as the lead actor in this highly anticipated film.

The teaser of Kingston, launched on social media, takes viewers on an intriguing journey into the unknown. It begins with the mysterious disappearance of fishermen who venture into the sea, setting the tone for the film’s supernatural elements. The teaser then shifts to a stormy shipwreck, hinting at dark forces at play. Although the exact conflict is yet to be revealed, the teaser successfully builds curiosity about the film’s premise.

WATCH THE TEASER HERE:

Kingston is helmed by Kamal Prakash, who makes his directorial debut with this ambitious project. The film also features a strong ensemble cast alongside GV Prakash, including actress Divya Bharathi, who plays the female lead. This marks the second collaboration between the two stars after their successful film Bachelor. The supporting cast includes Antony, Chethan, Kumaravel, and Sabu Mohan, all playing crucial roles.

Gokul Benoy has been roped in as the cinematographer, while GV Prakash Kumar, known for his exceptional music composition, also scores the film’s soundtrack. Dialogues for Kingston are penned by Dhivek, with editing overseen by San Lokesh and art direction by S.S. Moorthy. The film is produced by Zee Studios and Parallel Universe, ensuring a top-tier production quality.

In the meantime, fans of GV Prakash and Divya Bharathi can catch their previous film Bachelor on SonyLIV and the OTTplay Premium app. This romantic courtroom drama, in which they face a legal battle over a pregnancy outside of wedlock, offers an intense yet emotional performance by both leads.

As Kingston builds anticipation with its sea fantasy theme and mysterious teaser, it is clear that GV Prakash’s 25th film promises to be a new milestone in his career, taking him further into uncharted territory as an actor.

ALSO READ: When Is Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Re-Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know