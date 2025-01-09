Home
Thursday, January 9, 2025
When Is Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Re-Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know

The film was first screened at the 24th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 1993 but never had a theatrical release. It gained popularity in India through TV reruns in the early 2000s.

When Is Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Re-Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know

The highly anticipated 4K remastered edition of Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, the iconic 1993 Japanese-Indian anime film, will now hit theaters on January 24.

The updated version boasts enhanced audio and will be available in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil dubs, in addition to its original English language track.

The film’s re-release is backed by Geek Pictures India, AA Films (owned by Anil Thadani), and Excel Entertainment, led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Renowned screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, father of filmmaker SS Rajamouli and a veteran of blockbuster films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Baahubali, and RRR, has overseen the creative adaptations for this remastered version.

Initial Plans and Delay

Initially scheduled for an October 18 release last year, the launch was postponed to ensure wider reach. Geek Pictures India cited fan enthusiasm as a reason for the delay, stating, “This decision reflects our commitment to ensuring that this iconic masterpiece reaches every corner of our vast country.”

Fans can look forward to the new trailer, which will premiere online on Thursday, January 10.

About Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama

Directed by Yugo Sako, Ram Mohan, and Koichi Sasaki, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama features iconic voice actors in its earlier Hindi version. Arun Govil, celebrated for his portrayal of Rama in the television series Ramayan, lent his voice to the character of Rama. Namrata Sawhney voiced Sita, while the late Amrish Puri brought Raavan to life. Shatrughan Sinha served as the narrator.

The film was first screened at the 24th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 1993 but never had a theatrical release. It gained popularity in India through TV reruns in the early 2000s.

In addition to this anime re-release, a live-action adaptation of Ramayana by Nitesh Tiwari is in production. The ambitious two-part project stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Produced by Nitesh Tiwari, Namit Malhotra of Prime Focus, and Yash, the first and second parts are scheduled to release during Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027, respectively.

Fans of the epic tale have much to look forward to, with multiple adaptations bringing the story to life in new and exciting ways.

