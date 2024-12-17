Home
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
we-woman

Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna On ‘Trolling’ Sonakshi Sinha Over Ramayan Knowledge, Says ‘Who Made Him Guardian Of Hindu?’

Speaking about the matter in an interview (without naming Mukesh Khanna directly), Shatrughan Sinha questioned Khanna’s authority to judge others.

Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna On ‘Trolling’ Sonakshi Sinha Over Ramayan Knowledge, Says ‘Who Made Him Guardian Of Hindu?’

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has once again condemned Mukesh Khanna for ‘trolling’ his daughter, Sonakshi Sinha.

Sonakshi in an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) in 2019, was asked a question about Ramayana, which she failed to answer. At that time, Sonakshi Sinha was heavily trolled by the Internet.

Mukesh Khanna had now made fresh remarks in an interview recently, blaming Shatrughan Sinha for not giving cultural knowledge to his children. This has made the old controversy resurfacing again.

Here’s What Shatrughan Sinha Said

Speaking about the matter in an interview with Bollywood Hungama (without naming Mukesh Khanna directly), Shatrughan Sinha questioned Khanna’s authority to judge others.

He said, “I believe someone has a problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayana. Firstly, what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayan? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?”

Defending his daughter, Sinha added, “I am very proud of all my three children. Sonakshi became a star on her own. I never had to launch her career. She is a daughter any father would be proud to have. Not answering a question on the Ramayana doesn’t disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. She doesn’t need a certificate of approval from anyone.”

What’s The Controversy All About

The controversy goes back to 2019 when Sonakshi Sinha appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati and was unable to correctly answer a question about whom Lord Hanuman brought the sanjeevani booti for in the Ramayana. While Amitabh Bachchan, the show’s host, playfully teased her at the time, Mukesh Khanna, best known for playing Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat and Shaktimaan on television, has frequently brought up the incident in public.

Sonakshi Slams Mukesh Khanna

Recently, the topic was re-sparked by Mukesh Khanna himself in an interview where he stated that the fault of Sonakshi not knowing something was his own. Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram and responded directly to Khanna.

“Dear Sir, Mukesh Khanna ji. I just read a statement you had put up, which said it is my father’s fault that I got a question wrong on a show I appeared on years and years ago about the Ramayana, she wrote.

Sonakshi further pointed out that another participant on the same show also failed to answer the question but claimed Khanna repeatedly singles her out “for reasons which are quite obvious.

It’s not the first time that Shatrughan Sinha is defending his daughter. Long back when the issue created a row, he stressed that Sonakshi doesn’t need anyone’s validation in terms of her knowledge of culture and religion.

Well, what’s surprising is that Shatrughan Sinha himself has incorporated elements of the Ramayana in his personal life. He calls his house “Ramayan” and has named his twin sons after Lord Ram’s two sons: “Luv” and “Kush”.

While Mukesh Khanna keeps presenting himself as a cultural awareness promoter , he recently hinted at reviving his iconic superhero character Shaktimaan, saying that the present generation needs such cultural role models.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna For Blaming Shatrughan Sinha For Lack of Her Ramayana Knowledge: You Have Forgotten Some Of The Lessons…’

Filed under

mukesh khanna Ramayana Shatrughan Sinha Sonakshi Sinha


