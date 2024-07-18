Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Announce Their DIVORCE As They Part Ways After Four Years Of Marriage: We Did Our Best

Natasa Stankovic has announced her separation from cricketer Hardik Pandya. On Thursday evening, the couple released an official statement confirming that they are no longer together.

They acknowledged that it was a “tough decision” and shared their commitment to co-parenting their 3-year-old son, Agastya.

MUST READ: Russo Brothers Coming Back For Two New Avengers Movies? Here’s What Marvel Is Planning

The statement read, “After 4 years together, Hardik and I have mutually decided to part ways. We did our best and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a difficult decision, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we shared as we built our family.”

The official note also mentioned, “We are blessed with Agastya, who will remain the center of our lives. We will co-parent to ensure we provide him with everything he needs for his happiness. We kindly request your support and understanding in giving us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @natasastankovic__

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya were married on May 31, 2020, and welcomed their first child, a son named Agastya, on July 30, 2020. They renewed their wedding vows in a grand celebration on February 14, 2023, in Udaipur, Rajasthan, surrounded by close friends and family.

ALSO READ: Stree 2 Trailer: Shraddha Kapoor Returns With Double The Chills, Horror & Laughs