Stree 2 Trailer: Shraddha Kapoor Returns With Double The Chills, Horror & Laughs

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ is eagerly anticipated as one of the most popular horror comedies. The sequel’s recently released trailer promises a captivating blend of scares and humor.

After numerous delays, ‘Stree 2’ began production last July in Chanderi, a town in Madhya Pradesh where the first film was also set. Alongside Rao and Kapoor, the film features Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in prominent roles.

The original ‘Stree,’ released in 2018, received critical acclaim and achieved commercial success. Its soundtrack was particularly popular, with songs like “Milegi Milegi” and “Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe” becoming major hits. The audience also fondly recalls “Kamariya,” featuring Nora Fatehi, who captivated viewers with her dance moves.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, ‘Stree 2’ is part of Vijan’s horror-comedy universe, which includes ‘Stree,’ ‘Roohi,’ and ‘Bhediya.’ ‘Stree 2’ is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 15, 2024.

Earlier at an event, Shraddha Kapoor revealed that she was offered a cameo in Stree saying, “I don’t think I have spoken about this when we were promoting Stree, but I’m very grateful to my director Amar Kaushal and producer Dinesh Vijan for the film.”

She continued, “When the film was offered to me, I was expected to play a cameo, a special appearance. I was just so amazed and entertained with the premise of the film. It had a larger social message that was put across in an entertaining manner. So, I requested them, ‘Can I be a part of the cast? Can this not be a special appearance? I don’t want to feel like this is a special appearance.’”

Shraddha further shared, “And they completely agreed to it. And for me to be the frontrunner, to be on the poster of the film-I felt proud. I was also proud because for filmmakers to touch upon social causes, social conversations in an entertaining manner, is tough. I don’t know how many of them do it very successfully.”

