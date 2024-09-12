Harvey Weinstein Charged With New Sex Crime Charges Ahead Of New York Retrial- Deets Inside!

Following the appeals court ruling, Weinstein was moved from an upstate prison to Rikers Island, and later transferred between Bellevue Hospital and Manhattan courtrooms as the DA’s office prepares for a retrial.

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on additional charges by a new grand jury, prosecutors revealed in a New York courtroom on Thursday.

Assistant District Attorney Nicole Blumberg informed the court and Weinstein’s defense team that the grand jury had issued the new indictment. Weinstein’s lawyer, Arthur Aidala, mentioned that there could be three new criminal complaints against Weinstein from 2005, 2006, and 2016, though he had not received specific details yet.

Weinstein was absent from court as he had not been medically cleared following emergency heart surgery earlier this week. Aidala told Judge Curtis Farber that Weinstein “almost died” before undergoing surgery on Sunday and described his current condition as critical.

The new indictment remains sealed for now, with Blumberg indicating that the DA intends to consolidate all charges into a superseding indictment. Weinstein’s next court appearance is scheduled for September 18, but no date has been set for arraignment on the new charges.

In 2020, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted of raping actress Jessica Mann and sexually assaulting production assistant Miriam Haley.

However, in April, a New York appeals court overturned the conviction, ruling 4-3 that the inclusion of testimony from other accusers not directly related to the case was a prosecutorial error. The Manhattan District Attorney is now seeking to indict Weinstein for additional crimes involving other women beyond Mann and Haley.

Weinstein is also appealing a separate criminal sexual assault conviction and 16-year sentence in Los Angeles. Following the appeals court ruling, Weinstein was moved from an upstate prison to Rikers Island, and later transferred between Bellevue Hospital and Manhattan courtrooms as the DA’s office prepares for a retrial.

During the court session, Judge Farber ordered that Weinstein remain at Bellevue’s prison ward rather than being transferred back to Rikers Island, in response to defense complaints about his care at the jail’s hospital.

Weinstein’s spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, told reporters that the former producer’s condition remains poor. Over 80 women in the film industry have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, with many speaking out during the height of the #MeToo movement.

Although Weinstein has settled with numerous accusers through his company’s bankruptcy process, he still faces several lawsuits, including one from actress Julia Ormond under New York’s Adult Survivors Act. Weinstein has denied all allegations in both his civil and criminal cases.

