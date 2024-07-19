Harvey Weinstein Is 'Anxious To Go To Trial', Reveals His Lawyer As Court Sets New Date For Sex Crime Case

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein made a brief appearance in a Manhattan courtroom on Friday, July 19, as New York prosecutors pursue a retrial following the overturning of his 2020 rape and sexual assault convictions.

Judge Curtis Farber announced in court that jury selection for Weinstein’s retrial is set to commence on November 12. Weinstein, 72, dressed in black-framed glasses, a suit, and a blue tie, entered the courthouse and exchanged a high-five with his public relations representative, Juda Engelmayer.

After the brief appearance, which involved a judicial hearing officer reviewing discovery materials, Weinstein’s lawyer, Diana Fabi Samson, spoke to reporters outside the courthouse.

Samson said, “He is anxious to go to trial and prove his innocence. Physically, he is not well, and that has affected his mental state”

Harvey Weinstein appeared in court on Tuesday, July 9, where Assistant District Attorney Nicole Blumberg revealed that prosecutors are looking into new accusations against him. Blumberg mentioned that while they are still gathering information, these claims are not yet ready for presentation to a grand jury.

“We spoke to several individuals who claimed Weinstein raped them in Manhattan,” Blumberg stated during the July 9 hearing, adding that these claims are within the statute of limitations.

Weinstein’s attorney, Arthur Aidala, challenged these allegations and demanded a clearer timeline for the case. Weinstein’s recent court appearances follow the New York Court of Appeals’ decision to overturn his 2020 convictions for first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape in late April.

The initial allegations against Weinstein emerged in 2017 after a groundbreaking exposé by the New York Times and The New Yorker. This led to the #MeToo movement, encouraging survivors of s*xual assault, particularly by prominent figures in Hollywood and the media industry, to speak out.

Over 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual abuse, citing his exploitation of his powerful position in the industry. Despite the overturned convictions, Weinstein remains imprisoned due to his 2022 conviction of rape in Los Angeles, for which he was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2023.

