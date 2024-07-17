'Heeramandi' Actor Taha Shah Badussha On Meeting Tom Cruise: I Was Completely….

Taha Shah Badussha, a fast-rising star in the entertainment fraternity, recently met Hollywood legend Tom Cruise at an international film festival in the UK. He shared photos of the meeting and this created a great deal of buzz among fans. In a recent chat with a leading website, Taha opened up about interacting with the ‘Top Gun’ actor and shared some exciting details.

Taha Shah Badussha Was Thrilled To Meet Tom Cruise

‘Heeramandi’ actor Taha Shah Badussha recently attended the London Film Festival where he met his role model and Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise. Both men were at the event to attend the European premiere of ‘Twister’. In an interaction with HT, Taha said that he met the legend by sheer luck and thanked him for inspiring him with his enviable legacy. He added that Cruise even spoke about his upcoming projects.

“I was completely in awe. And I wasn’t believing that I was so blessed to be meeting ‘the’ Tom cruise. We spoke about the movies and what he was shooting for here in London. I also conveyed to him what an inspiration he has been to me and thanked him for his legacy.” he said.

Taha went on to add that he hopes to be as versatile yet commercial with his choices as Tom Cruise.

Taha Rose To Fame With ‘Heeramandi’

Taha Shah Badussha garnered attention with his portrayal of Taj in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed period drama series ‘Heeramandi’. The show centered on Mallikajaan, the ‘huzoor’ of Heera Mandi, who rules over an elite house of courtesans with an iron fist and does things her own way. Her world changes when the daughter of her late rival tries to overthrow her. The cast included Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Fardeen Khan, Jason Shah, best known for his work in Partner, played the antagonist in the series.

All eight episodes of ‘Heeramandi’ premiered on Netflix on May 1,