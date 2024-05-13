‘Heeramandi’: Sharmin Segal Gave Multiple Auditions for the show despite being Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Niece

Sharmin Segal recently made her OTT debut with ‘Heeramandi’, directed by noted filmmaker and her uncle Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and added a new dimension to her career. Things, however, didn’t go as planned as her performance failed to impress fans and critics alike. The fact that she is related to SLB also reignited the nepotism debate with trolls expressing displeasure about her association with the project, Sharmin has revealed how she landed the role of Alamzeb in ‘Heeramandi’.

Sharmin Segal Gave 16 Auditions for ‘Heeramandi’

Sharmin Segal, who tried to woo the audience with her work in ‘Heeramandi’, recently appeared on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ and made some interesting revelations about the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-created series. She said that she prepared for a year and gave nearly 16 auditions before being selected for the period drama show.

“Ek saal ke liye prepare kiya aur 16 baar auditions diye” (I prepared for a year and gave 16 auditions for the role),” said the star.

These comments come days after Sharmin turned off comments on Instagram amid negative comments for her performance in ‘Heeramandi’.

What’s ‘Heeramandi’ About?

‘Heeramandi’, one of the biggest shows of the year, has a top-notch cast headlined by Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Richa Chadha. Jason Shah, who rose to fame with his work in the Salman Khan-led ‘Partner’, essays the role of the heartless and vindictive Mr Cartwright in ‘Heeramandi’.

The series revolves around Mallikajaan, the ‘huzoor’ of Heera Mandi, who rules over an elite house of courtesans with an iron fist and fears none. Things change Fareedan, when the daughter of her late foe returns to settle an old score. According to the director, it is a saga about ‘extraordinary’ women

All eight episodes of ‘Heeramandi’ premiered on Netflix on May 1.

