Here Are The Biggest Snubs Of The 2025 Oscar Nominations

Despite a strong awards campaign and nods from the Golden Globes and BAFTAs, Selena Gomez, known for her Disney Channel roots, was shockingly left out of the Best Actress race.

There is always a lot of excitement during awards season, but there will always be some heartbreaking snubs. The 2025 Oscar nominations were no exception, with several beloved and critically acclaimed performances and films failing to make the cut. Some misses were understandable, while others have left many scratching their heads in disbelief.

Here’s a rundown of the most shocking and disappointing snubs from this year’s Oscar nominations.

Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez” (Best Actress)

Despite a strong awards campaign and nods from the Golden Globes and BAFTAs, Selena Gomez, known for her Disney Channel roots, was shockingly left out of the Best Actress race. Her performance as a jilted wife in Emilia Pérez was widely praised, even if some criticized her Spanish-speaking role. With co-stars Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofía Gascón receiving attention in supporting categories, it was a surprising omission for Gomez, who seemed poised for a nomination.

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl” (Best Actress)

Pamela Anderson’s performance in The Last Showgirl was a revelation. The former Baywatch star has enjoyed a late-career resurgence, earning Golden Globe and SAG nominations. Yet, despite her winning presence and campaign, Anderson was ultimately snubbed in favor of other Best Actress contenders. Her portrayal of an aging dancer trying to hold onto relevance in a gritty Las Vegas was heartfelt, but voters seemed more inclined to embrace other performances in this ultra-competitive category.

Angelina Jolie, “Maria” (Best Actress)

Many expected Angelina Jolie’s portrayal of opera star Maria Callas in Maria to net her a second Oscar win, following her 2009 Best Supporting Actress win for Girl, Interrupted. Unfortunately, despite early buzz and a standing ovation at Venice, the film ultimately underperformed. Critics weren’t enamored with the biopic, and as a result, Jolie was snubbed in a category that looked ripe for her comeback. It’s a stunning oversight for a performance that had many believing she would be a frontrunner.

Daniel Craig, “Queer” (Best Actor)

Daniel Craig, perhaps best known for his iconic role as James Bond, delivered an unconventional performance in Queer, a hallucinogenic drama about lust, obsession, and self-destruction. Craig’s intense portrayal of a troubled expatriate seemed like a perfect fit for the Best Actor category. His previous Golden Globe and SAG nods had many predicting an Oscar nomination, but he was left off the final list, a huge snub for one of this season’s most daring performances.

Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl” (Best Actress)

Nicole Kidman’s performance in Babygirl was widely regarded as one of the most audacious and risky of the year. After winning the prestigious Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival, many thought Kidman would be in the nominations. Yet the Oscars didn’t seem to embrace this daring turn in a sexually charged erotic thriller. Kidman’s omission feels particularly cruel considering the buzz around her performance and the film’s early potential.

Stanley Tucci, “Conclave” (Best Supporting Actor)

Stanley Tucci is no stranger to award recognition, but his powerful performance in Conclavea cardinal in a dramatic political thriller set within the Vatican — was shockingly overlooked in the Best Supporting Actor category. Tucci’s nuanced, layered portrayal seemed to have all the ingredients for an Oscar nomination, but he was left out, even as other more established names in this category made the cut.

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Last Showgirl” (Best Supporting Actress)

After winning an Oscar for Everything Everywhere All at Once and an Emmy for The Bear, it seemed like Jamie Lee Curtis was unstoppable. Yet, her turn as a cocktail waitress in The Last Showgirl didn’t earn her an Oscar nomination, despite earning nods from the Screen Actors Guild and BAFTA. Curtis’s late-career makeover into a serious actress has been a joy to watch, but the Academy wasn’t ready to honor her performance this year.

“Sing Sing” (Best Picture)

Despite an emotional and inspiring story about a real-life prison arts program, Sing Sing was one of the biggest snubs in the Best Picture category. With a cast of formerly incarcerated men and a message about redemption and the power of the arts, the film seemed to have the potential for a late awards-season surge. However, it failed to make an impact with voters and was notably absent from both the Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor categories.

“September 5” (Best Picture)

This gripping drama about the hostage crisis during the 1972 Summer Olympics had early buzz, particularly after it earned a Producers Guild nomination for Best Picture. Critics praised the film, but many also viewed it as more suited for TV. Despite its solid reception and the Academy’s increasing tendency to recognize high-quality TV-style dramas, September 5 was shut out, leaving many surprised that it didn’t receive a single nomination.

Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II” (Best Supporting Actor)

Denzel Washington’s much-hyped performance as a Roman power player in Gladiator II was expected to be a major contender in the awards race. However, despite early excitement and high expectations, the film’s reception quickly faded, and Washington was overlooked in the Best Supporting Actor category. It’s a stinging snub for one of Hollywood’s most respected actors, especially given the buzz surrounding the film earlier in the year.

Margaret Qualley, “The Substance” (Best Supporting Actress)

Margaret Qualley’s performance in The Substance, alongside Demi Moore, was one of the most compelling of the season. Yet, she was shockingly left out of the Best Supporting Actress category. The Substance was a standout in terms of performances, but the Academy opted to overlook Qualley’s nuanced and memorable portrayal of a woman dealing with the complexities of grief and love.

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune: Part Two” (Best Director)

After the massive success of Dune in 2021, many were expecting Denis Villeneuve to earn a nod for Best Director for his follow-up, Dune: Part Two. However, the film was notably absent from the director’s category, despite being hailed as a cinematic masterpiece. The decision to snub Villeneuve is perplexing, considering the film’s visual grandeur, storytelling, and Villeneuve’s reputation as a visionary director.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2025: Ariana Grande Gets Her First Nominations, Selena Gomez Snubbed