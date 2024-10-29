Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Said On Breakup Rumours with Malaika Arora

Arjun kapoor and Malaika Arora began their romance in 2018, shortly after Malaika's divorce from Arbaaz Khan in 2017.

As everyone speculated, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are no more together. And these are not just another breakup rumors; Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has officially confirmed that he is single.

The announcement came during a Diwali bash hosted by Raj Thackeray at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, where Arjun candidly stated, “Nahin ab main single hoon, relax karo” (No, I am now single. Relax), as he interacted with the media. This revelation quickly went viral, capturing the attention of fans.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s Relationship

Arjun and Malaika began their romance in 2018, shortly after Malaika’s divorce from Arbaaz Khan in 2017. They made their relationship Instagram official in 2019, often sharing affectionate posts that showcased their love. However, in recent months, speculation about their relationship status had intensified, particularly around Malaika’s birthday when Arjun posted a cryptic quote from The Lion King: “Never forget who you are—The Lion King,” which many interpreted as a hint at their separation.

Despite previous rumors, the couple had largely kept quiet about their relationship, maintaining an air of privacy around their personal lives. Arjun was seen supporting Malaika during difficult times, especially following her father’s tragic passing in September.

Footage of him declaring his single status quickly circulated on social media, generating mixed reactions from fans. While some expressed disappointment, others acknowledged that the couple had always been somewhat enigmatic about their relationship.

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor is set to appear as the lead antagonist in the highly anticipated film Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film features a star-studded cast, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar, and is scheduled for release on November 1, 2024, coinciding with Diwali.

