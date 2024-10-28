Mirzapur: The Film Set to Hit the Big Screen’, Know The RELEASE Date Here

The world of Mirzapur is set to hit the big screen! Yes, you heard it right. Prime Video announces that its hit series will be adapted into a feature film, scheduled for release in 2026. The film will see the return of fan favorite characters, including Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu), promising audiences an immersive cinematic experience.

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment expressed their excitement about bringing the Mirzapur saga to theaters. They stated, “It is a landmark milestone for us to bring the quintessential Mirzapur experience to our audiences yet again, but this time on the big screen. This acclaimed franchise has struck all the right chords with fans through its powerful storytelling and memorable characters.”

The Announcement:

The film, titled Mirzapur: The Film, is poised to offer a larger-than-life spectacle, drawing on the rich narrative and intense drama that have captivated viewers across three successful seasons. The project is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, with the screenplay crafted by Puneet Krishna, who also created the original series.

In their announcement, the producers highlighted the film’s potential to deepen the connection fans have with the Mirzapur universe. “We believe that adapting such a treasured series into a film will undoubtedly make for an even more engrossing watch, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in the world of Mirzapur like never before,” they noted.

Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, also emphasized the franchise’s impact, stating, “With its nuanced characters, unforgettable dialogues, and riveting storyline, Mirzapur has established itself as one of the most loved franchises among audiences of today’s era.” He added that the collaboration with Excel Entertainment marks an exciting new chapter for the franchise, aimed at providing fans with a thrilling cinematic experience.

Fans can anticipate that Mirzapur: The Film will deliver the gritty, high-stakes drama they have come to love while also introducing new elements to the story. After its theatrical run, the film will be available for streaming on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories, eight weeks post-release.

