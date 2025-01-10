Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire Relief Fund

Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis has pledged $1 million to aid the ongoing wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles. In a heartfelt message, she urged support for victims, revealing her personal connection to the destruction. (Read more below)

Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis has stepped forward with a generous donation to aid the ongoing wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles. As wildfires continue to devastate the city, Curtis and her husband, Christopher Guest, have pledged $1 million from their Family Foundation to support recovery efforts and provide relief to those affected by the disaster.

In an emotional Instagram post, Curtis shared the news of her donation, sending her thoughts and prayers to those impacted by the fires. “As the fire still rages on and @calfire @losangelesfiredepartment and all the available first responders and agencies involved in fighting fire and saving lives are still hard at work… my husband and I and our children have pledged $1 million from our Family Foundation to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there,” Curtis wrote.

In her message, the 66-year-old actress expressed her commitment to working closely with local leaders to ensure that the funds are directed to areas where they can have the most significant impact. “I’m in communication with Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass and Senator Schiff as to where those funds need to be directed for the most impact,” she added.

Curtis went on to describe how she was personally affected by the devastating fires. While her own home was spared, she revealed that many of her neighbors were impacted, and she spoke about the destruction that has been unfolding in her community. Appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, Curtis opened up about the fire’s devastation, stating, “As you know where I live is on fire right now. Literally, the entire city of the Pacific Palisades is burning.”

She went on to describe how she learned of the situation while flying to the show, receiving text messages about the wildfires’ progression. “It’s f–king gnarly, you guys. It’s a catastrophe in Southern California,” she said, clearly shaken by the scope of the disaster. “Obviously there have been horrific fires in many places. This is literally where I live. Everything—the market I shop in, the schools my kids go to. Friends—many, many, many, many, many friends have now lost their homes.”

The wildfires have ravaged large parts of Los Angeles, burning over 29,000 acres and claiming the lives of at least five individuals. Thousands of residents have been forced to evacuate their homes, and many neighborhoods have been left in ruins. Several celebrities, including Leighton Meester, Adam Brody, and Paris Hilton, are among those who have lost their homes in the destructive blaze.

The fires, which have been fueled by strong winds, have caused widespread devastation, disrupting daily life in the region. Curtis’s heartfelt pledge to donate $1 million comes at a time when the city is grappling with one of the worst wildfire seasons in years.

Curtis’s act of generosity has been met with widespread praise, as her contribution adds to the growing list of celebrities and individuals who have stepped up to help those in need during this catastrophic time. The actress’s continued efforts to assist, both through financial support and raising awareness, highlight the resilience and compassion of the Los Angeles community as it faces one of its most challenging crises.

