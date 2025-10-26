LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > How Is Rupali Ganguly Related To Satish Shah? Actress Breaks Down At Late Co-Star's Last Rites- Watch

Mumbai bid a tearful goodbye to veteran actor Satish Shah on Sunday morning. His Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars Rupali Ganguly and Rajesh Kumar were seen in tears at the funeral, as Sumeet Raghavan consoled them during the emotional farewell of the beloved television icon.

October 26, 2025 18:58:21 IST

Sunday morning in Mumbai saw an emotional farewell given to a veteran actor called Satish Shah, as the co-stars of his show Rupali Ganguly and Rajesh Kumar, were caught on camera shedding tears at the funeral.

Rupali Ganguly Breaks Down at Satish Shah’s Funeral

There was also a lot of mourning as the scenes outside the funeral venue showed Rupali Ganguly who played Monisha Sarabha,i shedding tears as she came to pay her last farewell. 

Sumeet Raghavan was spotted comforting her and she clasped her hands to the photographers and asked them to stop recording at that instant.

The on-screen husband of hers, Rajesh Kumar, was also seen as a visibly overwhelmed and broken-down person leaving the ceremony.

Rupali Ganguly was not a relative of Satish Shah but the two acted together in the hit TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The two were very close to each other. A video of their earlier reunion also went viral. 

Emotional Farewell for Satish Shah

Another video that was trending on social media was the cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai singing the theme of the show at the funeral. The description of the clip seen on X was, It always made me happy when I heard the title song to their reunion, but it completely broke me to see them sing such like that. It leaves a team broken, which lived like a family all that time. God is unkind sometimes (sic).”

Deven Bhojani and producer JD Majethia, other team members of the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, were there to pay tribute to their long time colleague and friend. The funeral was also attended by actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and other television and film personalities and it was at Vile Parle. 

The event was indicative of the vast amount of respect that Shah had throughout the generations of the entertainment industry.

The demise of Satish Shah is a sign of the conclusion of a certain epoch in Indian comedy. Shah established a niche as one of the most favourite comic actors of Hindi cinema with a role in Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, and Main Hoon Na.

The legendary actor as the memorable Indravadan Sarabhai and a decades-long career in both television and movie acting passed away on Saturday afternoon at 74. He was suffering due to kidney related complications and had a transplant a couple of months ago.

How Is Rupali Ganguly Related To Satish Shah? Actress Breaks Down At Late Co-Star’s Last Rites- Watch

QUICK LINKS