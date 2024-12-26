Beyonce's history of high-profile endorsements, such as a $50 million deal with Pepsi, further cements her status as one of the most sought-after performers in the industry.

Beyoncé delivered a spectacular performance during the halftime show at the Christmas Day NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens.

The 43-year-old superstar, dressed in a stunning white bodysuit, made an unforgettable entrance on a white horse, joined by additional horses and violinists donning cowboy hats. Her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, also shared the stage, along with special guests Post Malone and Shaboozey. The show featured a large ensemble of dancers, captivating fans with a dazzling display.

How Much Did Beyonce Charge For NFL?

This marked a significant collaboration between Netflix and the NFL, as the streaming giant aired its first live NFL broadcast on December 25, part of a three-season Christmas Day game deal. Alongside the games, including the Texans vs. Ravens and Steelers vs. Chiefs matchups, audiences were treated to musical performances by legends Beyoncé and Mariah Carey, adding extra excitement to the event.

Beyoncé, known for her previous halftime performances at the Super Bowl in 2013 and 2016, is no stranger to iconic musical moments. In 2019, she signed a lucrative contract with Netflix, reportedly worth nearly $60 million for three projects.

This deal included the documentary Homecoming, which highlighted her electrifying Coachella performance in 2018 and earned her approximately $20 million.

According to insights shared by Dan Runcie from Trapital, Beyoncé’s Christmas Day NFL performance alone may have garnered $20 million under this Netflix partnership. Additionally, her history of high-profile endorsements, such as a $50 million deal with Pepsi, further cements her status as one of the most sought-after performers in the industry.

How Much Did BLUE IVY Charge For NFL?

Beyonce and Jay-Z skilled daughter Blue Ivy broke the Internet after she made a surprise appearance alongside her mother. Speaking of her remuneration for the NFL Halftime Show, it is not know, how much the 12-year-old pocketed.

However, if rumours are to be believed, Ivy might get some portion from Queen Bey’s big paycheck.